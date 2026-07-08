DTI wedding fair generates P141M in sales

MANILA — The second DTI-Bagong Pilipinas Wedding Fair generated P141 million in combined cash, booked, and under-negotiation sales, highlighting the growing market for Filipino wedding products and services.

The three-day event, organized by the Department of Trade and Industry's (DTI) Competitiveness and Innovation Group, brought together 107 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at the SMX Convention Center in SM Aura Premier.

The fair expanded from its inaugural run, which featured 80 MSMEs and recorded P113 million in sales. This year's event also welcomed 27 first-time exhibitors, allowing more local businesses to reach new customers.

The initiative stemmed from the shared vision of DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque and Assistant Secretary Nylah Rizza D. Bautista to help MSMEs expand into larger markets.

Visitors explored a wide range of wedding products and services, including bridal gowns, jewelry, catering, photography, and modern attractions such as interactive "glambot" video booths.

Roque said the fair gives small businesses a platform to grow, connect with major buyers, and showcase Filipino craftsmanship in the country's thriving wedding industry.

For entrepreneur Maw Maridul, founder of home décor and fashion brand Malingkat Weaves, the fair provided valuable exposure for her business, which features handwoven Mindanao fabrics.

Maridul said DTI trade fairs not only attract retail customers but also create opportunities to connect with corporate and institutional clients.

The event also drew actress Thea Tolentino, who is preparing for her own wedding. She said she appreciated the fair's focus on locally made products and discovered several Filipino suppliers she had not encountered before, particularly for bridal party gifts.

Soon-to-be-married couple Marvein Manucum and Blanca Duadua also visited the fair in search of personalized wedding details, including a traditional Filipiniana gown and customized wooden souvenirs.

To help local businesses strengthen their online presence, the fair featured e-commerce pavilions where exhibitors learned about free digital platforms and DTI programs designed to connect MSMEs with wholesale buyers and expand their market reach.

The Bureau of Market Development, Promotions, and OTOP organized the event in partnership with the Export Marketing Bureau and DTI regional and provincial offices. PR