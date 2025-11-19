EastWest leads the way with Google Pay™

EastWest takes another bold step in digital innovation as it becomes one of the first Philippine banks to launch Google Pay™, enabling EastWest Visa and Mastercard Credit cardholders to make faster, safer, and more convenient payments using their Android devices.

This milestone is part of EastWest’s deliberate strategy to redefine how Filipinos pay by leveraging technology to make everyday transactions simpler, smarter, and more secure. Through Google Wallet™, customers can easily add their EastWest cards and enjoy tap-to-pay convenience at any contactless-enabled terminal, or checkout online without manually entering card details.

Every transaction is safeguarded by advanced tokenization technology backed by EastWest’s trusted security systems, which replaces actual card numbers with unique digital codes. Merchants never see or store real card information; giving customers confidence and control every time they pay.

“EastWest has always championed innovations that make life easier for Filipinos. With Google Pay™, we’re empowering our cardholders to pay with confidence anytime, anywhere — the easier way to pay,” said Jerry G. Ngo, EastWest CEO. “This is our ongoing commitment to bring world-class, secure, and intuitive payment experiences to our customers.”

The introduction of Google Pay™ further strengthens EastWest’s position as a trailblazer in contactless and digital payments, following the success of its own EWPay contactless platform. It also highlights the Bank’s competitive edge as it leads the way ahead of major players still preparing to join the platform.

“We’re proud to work with EastWest to bring faster, convenient, and more secure payments to the Philippines. This launch underscores our enduring commitment to accelerating financial inclusion and fueling the next chapter of the Philippines’ dynamic digital economy.” said Prep Palacios, Country Manager, Google Philippines.

Cardholders can begin using Google Pay™ by adding their EastWest Visa or Mastercard Credit cards to the Google Wallet™ app on any compatible Android device. EastWest Visa Debit cards will be enabled for Google Pay ™ soon.

This launch marks just the beginning of a suite of innovative payment solutions EastWest is set to roll out as part of its continuing mission to make banking easier, safer, and more empowering for every Filipino.