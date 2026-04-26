EastWest posts 21% profit growth, declares dividend

MANILA - East West Banking Corporation (EastWest) has declared a cash dividend of P1.8 billion, equivalent to P0.82 per share, for all shareholders on record as of May 11, 2026. The dividend will be paid on May 29, 2026.

The announcement was made during the Bank’s Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on April 23, 2026, following a year of strong and disciplined financial performance. In 2025, EastWest posted a net income of P9.2B, a 21 percent increase year-on-year.

“At a time when many families and businesses are navigating an uncertain environment, we believe the role of a bank is not only to perform, but to remain steady, prepared, and responsive,” said EastWest Chief Executive Officer Jerry G. Ngo. “Our 2025 results reflect the Bank’s capacity to deliver returns to shareholders while remaining a dependable financial partner to our customers and the communities we serve.”

EastWest’s 2025 results were anchored on a well-positioned balance sheet. Total assets grew by 10 percent, with the Bank’s loan portfolio oriented toward higher-yielding consumer assets. CASA deposits grew by 14 percent, supporting a Casa ratio of 82 percent. EastWest’s Priority Banking business also continued to gain momentum, with Assets Under Management growing 49 percent to over P100B, supported by 13 Priority Centers across the country.

Net interest income rose 21 percent to P40.6B. Return on equity reached 11.9 percent, sustaining the Bank’s return to double-digit levels. The Bank’s cost-to-income ratio improved to 49.7 percent, as revenue growth outpaced cost expansion.

2025 marked continued progress across digital, partnerships, and customer experience. The Bank launched EW Pay with Google Pay integration—making EastWest the first bank in the Philippines to offer NFC tap-to-pay without requiring an e-wallet. New ecosystem partnerships with Unioil, foodpanda, Puregold, and Autodeal embedded EastWest’s payment and credit capabilities into everyday customer touchpoints.

Looking ahead, the Bank’s strategic priorities are centered on rebalancing the portfolio toward more secure asset classes, deepening operational efficiency through responsible use of technology, sustaining digital platform investments, and continuing to build the capabilities of its people.

“While the environment has grown more complex, we remain committed to the disciplined, customer-centered approach that has driven our growth and what keeps our foundation sound,” Ngo added. “The work of regenerating and strengthening our Bank continues.” PR