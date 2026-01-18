Economic officials pitch reforms to biz leaders

Government economic officials gathered top business leaders on Friday, January 16, 2026, to underscore the government’s resolve to pursue “big bold reforms” that strengthen good governance and drive sustainable development.

More than 300 participants, including business leaders, representatives from chambers of commerce, industry associations, and financial sector members attended the flagship event, entitled Big Bold Reforms: The Philippines 2026.

The high-level dialogue aimed to nurture partnership with the business community and reinforce investor confidence in the country.“We convened this briefing to deliver some good news—the big, bold reforms we are pursuing, anchored on our solid long-term economic fundamentals — to inspire optimism, encourage greater investment, and move forward with confidence after the extraordinary year that just passed,” Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go said in his keynote speech.

Advancing these reforms is aligned with the government’s firm commitment to fiscal discipline and wise spending — principles that will continue to guide policy as the government and the private sector work hand-in-hand to strengthen confidence and drive sustainable growth.

“Together, the political leadership, the economic agencies, and (you in) the business community can turn challenging times into opportunity. Last year’s crisis can be the jolt we need to pursue the bold reforms we want,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr. said.

Key cabinet officials and heads of agencies provided business leaders with concrete updates on the Philippine economy, reform priorities, and strategic initiatives designed to support inclusive and resilient growth for the year ahead.

In particular, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Giovanni Lopez, and Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Sharon Garin presented their respective infrastructure investment reforms and catch-up plans.

While Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr., and Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III presented reforms for the tourism and agriculture sectors.

For investor-friendly reforms, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque, Board of Investments (BOI) Vice Chair Ceferino S. Rodolfo, and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda outlined ongoing initiatives to attract high-impact investments and accelerate digital transformation.

Moreover, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Francisco Lim, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director General Paolo Teston, Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) Chair Michael Aguinaldo, and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Undersecretary Jonas Leones highlighted ongoing initiatives to streamline processes and reduce regulatory bottlenecks, making it easier for businesses to operate. Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DepDev) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, as well as top business executives such as, BDO Unibank, Inc. Chairperson Teresita Sy-Coson and Ayala Corporation Chair Jaime Augusto Zobel De Ayala also joined the discussions.

The event was jointly organized by the BSP and the Department of Finance (DOF), and was held at Shangri-La The Fort in Bonifacio Global City. PR