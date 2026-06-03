Eels fuel new rural export trade

The shipment consists of five metric tons of live eels valued at 28.5 yuan per kilogram, or approximately P1.3 million (142,500 yuan or US$21,071.93), bound for Nanning JT Supply Chain Management Co. Ltd. in Nanning City, Guangxi Province. The company is a sister firm of China Resources Food Supply Chain Co., Ltd. in Foshan, Guangdong Province, which also imports durian from Davao City through MEC.

The latest cargo follows a June 1 shipment documented in MEC's packing records. The airfreight shipment consisted of 207 boxes of live Asian swamp eels with a gross weight of 6,003 kilograms and a net weight of 5,175 kilograms, transported from Davao City to Nanning, China.

MEC manager Retchie Tayco said the company initially prepared six tons of eels for this week's shipment but had to reduce the volume because of limited cargo space.

"Six tons man gyud unta ang naa run sa planta para sa shipment ugma kaya lang five tons ra ang allocation sa Royal Air Philippines so mao lang pud to among mapadala ugma (We actually had six tons ready at the processing plant for tomorrow's shipment, but Royal Air Philippines allocated space for only five tons, so that's all we can send)," Tayco said in an exclusive interview with SunStar Davao at his office, Wednesday, June 3.

The remaining one ton will be included in the company's next shipment scheduled on June 5 or 6.

Tayco said the adjustment will not affect product quality because the species can remain alive for extended periods when handled properly.

"Dugay man na siya mamatay pud (The eels can stay alive for quite a while)," he said.

The export business has drawn suppliers from Cotabato, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, Bukidnon, Valencia City, Maramag, Pikit, and other agricultural communities across Mindanao.

While Davao Region currently contributes only a small share of the supply, Tayco believes more residents could benefit from the industry once they learn about its market potential.

"Wala pa kaayo mga suppliers from Davao Region pero basin mahibaw-an sa uban, basin mas ma-interesado sila kay dili man kinahanglan gyud magkapital (There are still not many suppliers from Davao Region, but once more people learn about the opportunity, they may become interested because it does not require a large capital investment)," he said.

MEC currently purchases live eels at prices ranging from P190 to P270 per kilogram.

Unlike many agricultural ventures that require significant investments, eel gathering depends largely on labor, local knowledge, and access to rice paddies, marshes, and freshwater wetlands where the species naturally thrives.

Gatherers often locate eels by small holes visible in muddy fields, a traditional method for identifying where the animals burrow beneath the surface.

"Dako kaayong tabang gyud ni sa mga suppliers kay wala gyud dakong capital, hago ra gyud nuon kay lisod sad siya dakpon ang mga eel (This is a big help to suppliers because it does not require much capital, although the work is difficult because eels are not easy to catch)," Tayco said.

For many rural households, eel gathering has become a supplemental livelihood that turns a naturally occurring resource into a source of income without requiring expensive equipment or infrastructure.

The trade is fueled by strong consumer demand in China, where eel is widely regarded as a nutritious, protein-rich food commonly used in soups, hotpots, and traditional dishes.

"Gwapo man gud daw na sa lawas. Kusog sa China. Healthy man gud daw na (They say it is good for the body. Demand is strong in China because it is considered healthy)," Tayco said of feedback from Chinese buyers.

Agriculture officials see the emerging trade as evidence of Mindanao's untapped potential in fisheries and aquaculture-based exports.

In an earlier SunStar Davao report, Department of Agriculture-Davao Regional Executive Director Macario Gonzaga said eel exports underscore Mindanao's strong potential in aquaculture and demonstrate how export-oriented industries can generate additional income for rural communities.

He said sustained government support remains critical to expanding production, increasing farmers' and fisherfolk's incomes, and improving access to international markets.

Gonzaga added that Mindanao's natural advantage in aquaculture production positions the region to benefit from export-driven growth while creating livelihood opportunities throughout the countryside.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Xiuzhen has likewise expressed optimism about Philippine eel exports, noting that sustained marketing efforts can help meet growing global demand, strengthen trade linkages between the Philippines and China, and support local agricultural communities.

Despite the industry's growth, producers continue to face challenges involving logistics, export compliance requirements, and laboratory testing.

Eel producers in Bukidnon have called for stronger government and institutional support, particularly greater access to laboratory testing facilities, which they say would reduce transportation costs and improve efficiency in the export process.

For the hundreds of small-scale gatherers supplying the trade, however, every shipment represents more than an export transaction. It is proof that a species long found in the mud of Mindanao's rice fields and wetlands can provide a pathway to additional income while helping position the region as an emerging player in specialized agricultural and fisheries exports. MLSA