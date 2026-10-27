EMCOR, Tonik expand consumer financing

EMCOR and Tonik Digital Bank have partnered to expand installment financing for Filipino consumers, particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao, making household appliances, smartphones, electric bicycles, furniture, and other essential products more accessible.

The companies signed a memorandum of agreement on Oct. 23 at EMCOR’s head office in Bajada, Davao City, formalizing their partnership under Tonik’s Shop Installment Loan program.

EMCOR president and chief operating officer Nelson M. Aparejo said the agreement followed nearly two years of negotiations and reflected the company’s commitment to offering customers financing options suited to their financial circumstances.

“Giving credit to customers that we know could not pay is also a disservice to them,” Aparejo said, emphasizing the importance of responsible lending.

He described the agreement as a long-term business relationship rather than a short-term financing arrangement.

“We’re looking at an engagement with Tonik, not just for a day, for a month, for a year, but it’s a long-term one,” he said.

Tonik founder and CEO Greg Krasnov said the partnership marks a significant step in the digital bank’s efforts to improve access to formal credit, particularly among underserved communities.

“One of the best ways to solve this is to partner with the large retailers and to bring credit at the point of sale,” Krasnov said.

He said the arrangement allows customers to access financing directly when purchasing products at participating stores.

“We’re very excited about this because it’s our first big opening in Mindanao,” Krasnov added, highlighting the region’s importance to the bank’s expansion.

The partnership initially covered 20 EMCOR branches and has since expanded to 32 participating stores. Both companies plan to extend the program further across Mindanao and the Visayas in 2027.

Under the program, qualified customers can apply for installment loans of up to ₱50,000 for their initial purchase. Applicants can apply through the Tonik mobile app using one valid identification card, subject to credit approval and applicable loan requirements.

Tonik Head of Retail Partnerships Addie Valdezco said expanding credit access must go hand in hand with protecting consumers from excessive borrowing.

“We want to make sure we’re giving out good loans as well. It’s not only about giving out loans,” Valdezco said.

The goal, Valdezco added, is to build lasting customer relationships by ensuring that borrowers can manage their repayments.

Meanwhile, Aparejo said financing transactions now account for about 30 percent of EMCOR’s nationwide sales, up from 18 percent last year, reflecting growing demand for installment payment options.

By combining EMCOR’s retail network with Tonik’s digital lending services, the companies aim to give more consumers access to financing while encouraging responsible borrowing across their target markets. ACA