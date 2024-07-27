Eng Seng Food Products eyes to export 10,000T of durian to China

Homegrown food business Eng Seng Food Products (ESFP) targets to export 10,000 tons of durian from Mindanao to China by the end of 2024.

This was divulged by ESFP CEO John Tan on Thursday, July 25, 2024 During the meeting between the Association of Philippine-China Understanding (APCU) and Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC), held at HCDC in Davao City.

In the meeting, Tan who is also the APCU Vice President for Mindanao highlighted the growing demand for durian, the "king of fruits," in the Chinese market, promising a significant boost to Mindanao’s agricultural sector, especially in the durian industry, and the region’s economic growth.

“Ang target namin ay 10,000 tons,” Tan said, referring to the company’s goal for durian export and noting the peak season. The 10,000 tons of durian, or 10 million kilograms, will mainly be sourced from Mindanao.

Additionally, Tan mentioned that they are focusing on the Puyat and D101 varieties of durian.

ESFP is one of the pioneering companies that participated in the first shipment of 28 tons of durian cargo, approximately 28,000 kilograms, to the People's Republic of China on April 6, 2023, through Davao International Airport. This follows the bilateral agreement sealed during President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s state visit to Beijing in early January 2023.

According to Tan, the supply of durian that comes from Mindanao is mainly from the Davao Region. “Sa ngayon, ang pinakamagandang quality ng durian ay sa Davao Region. Sa Cotabato, meron din, at sa Caraga Region (Currently, the best quality durian is from the Davao Region. There is also good quality in Cotabato and the Caraga Region),” he said.

On the challenges of exportation, Tan stressed, “Wala silang harang, tuloy-tuloy po (There are no obstacles, the process is continuous),” referring to Chinese customs. He also noted that although they have become stricter in terms of food quality, their company follows a specific standard and produces only export-quality durians.

Moreover, Tan shared that they are currently working with 1,000 durian farmers and own a durian farm in Tamayong, Davao City.

“Kailangan natin suportahan ang mga farmers. Feeling ko lang ha, sa Vietnam at sa Thailand, grabe ang suporta ng mga agency sa mga farmers, kaya malakas sila. Tayo, medyo mahina eh.” Tan said, expressing hope that there will be more support for farmers.

(We need to support our farmers. I feel that in Vietnam and Thailand, the agencies provide a lot of support to their farmers, which is why they are strong. Here, we are somewhat lacking.)

According to the Durian Global Trade Overview 2023 by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the key producing countries of durian are Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, with a combined production estimated at 3 million tonnes per year.

Thailand is by far the leading exporter, accounting for an average of 94 percent of global shipments from 2020 to 2022. The remaining traded quantities are almost exclusively supplied by Vietnam.



Aside from durian, ESFP also exports a range of other agricultural products, including cacao, coconut water, pomelo, and mangosteen. They are also renowned for their “Pasalubong Delicacies,” such as polvoron, nuts, banana chips, chicharrón, and pastillas. Their best-seller, “Tower Yema,” is well-known throughout the Philippines and internationally. KBP