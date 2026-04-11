Esdevco completes Matina Enclaves PH1

“That’s the completion of the first phase of the Matina Enclaves. This is the last building of the mid-rise development,” Garces said.

He said Building E is already 90 percent sold, with many buyers having completed down payments and awaiting the blessing before moving in.

“Units are ready for turnover. Owners can move in anytime,” he added.

Garces said the development followed a phased vertical expansion, starting with an eight-storey building, followed by two 10-storey structures, and concluding with two 12-storey towers.

He said the final buildings feature larger footprints but retain the same unit configuration designed for end-users rather than the rental market.

“Relatively speaking, the units here are bigger compared to typical rental-oriented developments,” he said.

Buyers come from a mix of local and out-of-town markets, with most based in Davao and others from nearby provinces.

Garces said Phase 2 is already underway, starting with a 27-storey tower under the Enclaves Towers brand. MLSA