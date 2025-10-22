Etiqa champions ethical finance and community empowerment at Halal Economy Forum

Etiqa Philippines joined industry leaders and policymakers at the Halal Economy Forum organized by the World Trade Center Metro Manila under its Business Broadcast Series. With the theme “From Farm to Finance: Empowering Global Communities through Halal Innovation and Purpose Growth,” the forum gathered experts from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Maybank Philippines, and Etiqa Philippines to discuss opportunities within the Halal economy and its role in fostering inclusive, ethical and sustainable development.

His Excellency Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino Anthony, Ambassador of Malaysia to the Philippines, set the tone for the afternoon session on “Mainstreaming Islamic Finance.” His keynote opened the discussions on the growing potential of Islamic finance in the Philippines. The session delved into key topics such as Islamic Banking Legislation and Emerging Opportunities in Islamic Banking and Financing; and Key Differences from Conventional Banking.

As part of the program, Gladys Pascual, Head of Strategy and OIC Chief Operating Officer of Etiqa Philippines, participated in a high-level panel discussion alongside representatives from DTI, BSP and Maybank Philippines. The panel explored how Halal innovation can empower communities, promote financial inclusion, and strengthen purpose-driven economies.

“This forum reflects the shared belief that ethical finance and inclusive innovation can build stronger, more resilient communities,” said Gladys Pascual. “At Etiqa, we see our role not just as a provider of protection, but as a partner in advancing financial inclusion guided by integrity, cooperation, and shared growth.”

This advocacy aligns closely with Etiqa Philippines’ Takaful Personal Accident Insurance, a Shari’ah-compliant and ethical way of protecting families through trust, mutual support, and shared responsibility. For as low as ₱1,400 per year, the Etiqa Takaful Personal Accident Plan offers affordable protection against life’s uncertainties, including accidental death, disability, and medical expenses resulting from accidents. A cashback benefit may also be granted when no claims are filed, no cancellations occur before expiry, and all contributions are paid in full during the certificate term.

“Through Etiqa Takaful Personal Accident Insurance, we aim to make financial protection accessible to every Filipino—guided by the values of fairness, compassion, and collective well-being,” said Don Divinagracia, Head of Takaful at Etiqa Philippines. “It’s a meaningful way to help families stay secure while staying true to their faith and principles.”

By supporting platforms like the Halal Economy Forum, Etiqa Philippines reinforces its vision of creating a more inclusive and purpose-driven financial ecosystem—one that empowers individuals and strengthens communities across the country. Through this advocacy, the company continues to champion ethical innovation, shared prosperity, and community empowerment, reflecting Etiqa’s unwavering mission to make the world a better place, one community at a time. To learn more or purchase the Takaful Personal Accident Plan, visit shop.etiqa.com.ph/takaful-personal-accident. PR