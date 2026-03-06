Etiqa Philippines reinforces financial strength, underscoring long-term commitment to policyholders

In an industry where trust is built on promises that span decades, financial strength is not just a metric — it is a responsibility. Etiqa Philippines continues to demonstrate stability and resilience, anchored on strong capitalization, disciplined risk management, and the solid backing of its regional parent institutions.

As a composite insurer, Etiqa Philippines maintains separate and robust Risk-Based Capital (RBC) positions for its Life and Non-Life businesses, both significantly exceeding regulatory requirements set by the Insurance Commission.

As of 2024, Etiqa Philippines’ Life Insurance business maintains an RBC level at twice the regulatory requirement, while its Non-Life Insurance business operates at five times the required minimum. These strong capital buffers reflect prudent financial stewardship and the company’s ability to absorb market volatility while continuing to meet obligations to policyholders across all lines of business.

In addition, the company complies with the ₱1.3 billion minimum capital requirement for life insurance companies, reinforcing its operational stability and readiness for long-term, sustainable growth.

Etiqa Philippines forms part of Etiqa International Holdings (EIH), the insurance arm of the Maybank Group, one of Southeast Asia’s leading financial institutions. EIH operates across Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia, and the Philippines, enabling the transfer of regional expertise, governance discipline, and best practices across markets.

Maybank Group is Southeast Asia’s fourth-largest bank by assets and the only foreign bank present in all ten Asean countries. This strong institutional backing provides Etiqa Philippines with financial depth, risk management discipline, and access to global standards in operations and governance.

Financial strength is ultimately measured by performance. In 2025, Etiqa Philippines paid nearly ₱4 billion in claims across life, health, and general insurance lines, underscoring its consistent ability to deliver on commitments when customers need support the most. Each claim settled represents more than a transaction—it reflects a promise honored.

Complementing its capital strength is a conservative and disciplined risk management framework aligned with international standards. Etiqa Philippines adheres to rigorous underwriting practices, prudent investment strategies, and strong internal governance controls. This approach ensures sustainability while balancing growth with long-term security for policyholders, prioritizing resilience over aggressive expansion.

“Financial strength is fundamental to the trust our customers place in us,” said Anthony Bernabe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Etiqa Philippines. “Maintaining capital well above regulatory requirements across both our Life and Non-Life businesses allows us to protect policyholders today while ensuring we remain resilient for decades to come. Our responsibility is not just to be strong—but to stay strong, for the long term.”

Supporting this view, OIC–Chief Financial Officer Modesta Mammuad highlighted the discipline behind the numbers. “Our management deliberately focuses on capital adequacy, risk discipline, and sustainable financial management. These pillars ensure that Etiqa Philippines remains well-positioned to meet policyholder obligations while supporting future growth,” Mammuad said.

For customers, financial strength translates to assurance—confidence that policies remain secure through economic cycles, that claims will be paid promptly, and that long-term protection plans will be honored. As the insurance landscape continues to evolve, Etiqa Philippines remains steady, guided by disciplined financial management, regional strength, and a customer-first mindset. PR