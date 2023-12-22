Exclusive perks for Metrobank cardholders at Big Bad Wolf

A NEW chapter unfolds for Dabawenyo Metrobank card holders as the much-anticipated Big Bad Wolf (BBW) Book Sale returns to Davao for the third time - marking the last leg of Big Bad Wolf’s 2023 run in the Philippines.

The Book Sale that promises an exciting experience for avid readers and casual book enthusiasts alike will take place at SMX Convention Center Davao, SM Lanang Premier from December 15 to 23, 2023.

With its return this holiday season, Metrobank is ringing in the sale with exclusive treats when book shoppers pay using their Metrobank credit and debit card. This is on top of the up to 95 percent discount they will enjoy on books!

Early VIP Access

Snag the best reads ahead of the crowd. As a Metrobank credit or debit cardholder, enjoy exclusive early access to Big Bad Wolf Davao on December 14, 2023, from 12 noon to 10 p.m. You can bring one guest for free and dive into a treasure trove of over 2.5 million books one day before the Sale opens its doors to the public.

0% installment for 3 months

Enjoy payment flexibility while you expand your personal library with a zero percent installment payment option for a three-month term with a minimum spend of P3,000 using your Metrobank credit card.



Exclusive payment lanes

Metrobank card holders are entitled to dedicated payment lanes for an easier checkout experience. Just look for the Metrobank logo as you approach the counters.

Get a chance to win P20,000 cashback and earn up to P1,000 eGCs for your straight transaction spend.

Giving you more bang for your buck, you can get a chance to be one of the 20 winners of P20,000 cash back with your Metrobank credit card. Earn raffle entries for every qualified spend. What’s more, you can get instant eGCs or GCash credits of up to P1,000 for a minimum single receipt straight spend of P3,000. To qualify for this promo, don’t forget to register at mbcpc.co/holidaycashback. For more details, visit https://www.metrobank.com.ph/promos/holiday-cashback-2023

Earn up to P4,000 eGCs or GCash credits on any 0 percent installment spend.

Enjoy perks with lighter payments when you register at mbcpc.co/morewithzeroq4 before you swipe at Big Bad Wolf Davao, or any of our partner merchants! Get P500, P1,000, or P4,000 eGCs or GCash credits for a minimum single-receipt 0 percent installment spend of P15,000, P40,000, and P90,000, respectively. Learn more at metrobank.com.ph/promos/more-with-zero-2023.

Don't have a Metrobank card yet? No worries! Metrobank has you covered. Swing by the Metrobank booth at the venue and apply for a Metrobank credit card.

Get a free trip to Australia (awarded as 300K rewards points) + waived annual fees for life when you get approved for a Metrobank World Mastercard, for a minimum required spend. Exclusive to first-time Metrobank principal cardholders with credit card/s from other bank/s. Visit www.metrobank.com.ph/promos/switch2023 to know more. Terms and conditions apply.

Rally your family and friends, and embark on a literary journey at the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale in Davao. Follow Metrobank and Metrobank Card PH on Instagram and Facebook for more details. PR