Exports grow 6.3% in April, extend 16-month expansion

MANILA — Philippine exports sustained their growth momentum in April 2026, rising 6.3 percent year-on-year to US$7.21 billion and marking the country's 16th consecutive month of export expansion, according to preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The latest increase pushed total export earnings for the first four months of 2026 to US$29.93 billion, up from US$26.93 billion in the same period last year. The January-to-April performance also marked the country's highest export earnings for the first four months of a year in more than four years.

Monthly export growth remained steady throughout the year, with shipments reaching US$7.09 billion in January, US$7.33 billion in February, US$8.17 billion in March, and US$7.21 billion in April.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina A. Roque said the sustained growth reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of Philippine exporters amid shifting global trade dynamics.

"As the international trade environment continues to evolve, it is important that our exporters are prepared to adapt to new requirements and challenges," Roque said. "We continue to work closely with industry partners, the private sector, and international organizations to help Philippine exporters become more competitive, market-ready, and globally connected."

Electronics remained the country's top export driver, generating US$3.44 billion and accounting for 47.7 percent of total export sales in April.

The DTI attributed the strong performance to continued global demand for consumer electronics, telecommunications equipment, and office technologies used in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

Other major export contributors included other mineral products at US$458.95 million and machinery and transport equipment at US$423.36 million.

Among commodity groups, machinery and transport equipment posted the largest annual increase in export value, followed by coconut oil and other mineral products, signaling broad-based growth across multiple industries.

The country's coconut-based exports also continued to benefit from rising global demand for food ingredients and plant-based alternatives, strengthening the Philippines' agro-based export sector.

The United States remained the Philippines' largest export market in April, accounting for US$1.30 billion or 18 percent of total exports. China followed with US$926.66 million, while Japan and Hong Kong each generated about US$915 million in export receipts. Singapore rounded out the top five destinations with US$332.75 million.

To sustain export growth, the DTI's Export Marketing Bureau continues to roll out programs aimed at improving exporter readiness, including sustainability and traceability workshops, women-focused export training, and capacity-building initiatives for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) covering logistics, customs procedures, and digital trade.

The department is also expanding support for MSMEs through halal certification assistance, trade fairs, business-matching activities, and overseas business missions through the Philippine Trade and Investment Centers network.

Despite the positive outlook, the DTI warned that external challenges remain, including geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that could affect global oil supply and foreign exchange volatility that may impact exporters differently depending on their reliance on imported inputs.

The agency said it continues to monitor developments affecting global trade and supply chains while working with industry stakeholders to diversify markets and strengthen the resilience of Philippine exporter