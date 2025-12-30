Exports surge 21% in November

The Department of Trade and Industry reported that Philippine exports rose 21.3 percent year-on-year to US$ 6.9 billion in November 2025, supported by strong demand for electronics, agro-based products, and consumer goods. This extended export growth to 11 consecutive months and marked the third straight month of double-digit gains.

From January to November, exports reached US$ 77.4 billion, up 14.5 percent from a year earlier and already more than US$4 billion above full-year 2024 levels. The stronger export performance helped narrow the trade deficit by 9.9 percent, as import growth slowed.

Trade Secretary Cristina A. Roque said the latest figures show Philippine exporters are gaining ground internationally.

“The continued rise in our exports shows that Filipino-made products remain competitive worldwide. The remarkable growth in electronics, food products, and consumer goods reflects growing global demand and supports jobs, incomes, and wider opportunities for our exporters,” she said.

Export gains in November were broad-based, spanning multiple product categories and markets across the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe.

Key growth drivers included:

Electronics, which led exports at US$4.2 billion, up 50.6 percent year on year;

Coconut products, rising 27.1 percent and adding over US$70 million;

Banana and pineapple juice, which jumped 38.8 percent and 40.0 percent, respectively, contributed US$46 million combined;

Gold exports, which surged 50.7 percent to US$181.8 million;

Machinery and transport equipment, up 29.4 percent to US$317 million; and

Non-food consumer goods, which posted double-digit gains, included furniture and fixtures (+65.9 percent), footwear (+28.6 percent), travel goods (+28.3 percent), and garments (+11.2 percent).

Top export markets in November were:

Hong Kong, where exports nearly doubled to US$1.2 billion;

The United States, with shipments rising 19.3$ to US$ 1.2 billion;

The Netherlands and Taiwan, where exports more than doubled, adding US$ 330 million combined;

Germany, which recorded 63.6 percent growth to US$295.9 million; and

Malaysia, Mexico, and Italy, each posting growth of over 50 percent.

On a year-to-date basis, exports to Canada and Australia tripled to $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively.

DTI–Export Marketing Bureau Director Bianca Pearl R. Sykimte said improved market access helped support export growth, particularly for agriculture.

“The US reciprocal tariff exemption on key Philippine agriculture products provides a more level playing field for our food exporters in the US market. Coupled with gains in other markets from strategic export development and promotion initiatives, we see continued momentum for food exports and a more inclusive growth ahead,” Sykimte said.

With global demand showing signs of recovery, the DTI expects Philippine exports to sustain growth into 2026. PR