FDC Misamis Marks A Decade of Powering Progress and Creating Shared Value

Villanueva, Misamis Oriental — FDC Misamis Power Corporation (FDC Misamis), owner and operator of the FDC Misamis 3 x 135 MW Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Thermal Power Plant in the PHIVIDEC Industrial Estate, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of contributions that extend beyond electricity generation.

The facility is the flagship power project of FDC Utilities, Inc. (FDCUI), the energy investment arm of the Gotianun-led Filinvest Group. Over the years, FDC Misamis has become a leading generator supporting development in Mindanao and neighboring regions.

Building enduring customer partnerships

For FDC Misamis, a decade of operations have also been a decade of building relationships.

To show appreciation to its customers, FDC Misamis held its 10th Anniversary Customers' Appreciation Night on September 25, 2026, in Cagayan de Oro City. The gathering brought together partners from across Mindanao to recognize the relationships that have sustained its progress.

During the celebration, FDC Misamis President and CEO Juan Eugenio L. Roxas reaffirmed the company’s readiness to support Mindanao's growing energy needs amid recent reports from the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines that power reserves may be depleted over the next two years, which could repeat the region’s 2012 energy crisis.

"We have remained committed to being a reliable energy partner in Mindanao for the past decade. As the region prepares for increasing energy demand and potential supply challenges, we are taking proactive steps to strengthen our generation capacity while continuing to invest in renewable energy, particularly solar. These efforts reflect our long-term commitment to supporting the country’s energy security and sustaining economic growth," said Roxas.

Strengthening regional energy security

Before its commercial operations in 2016, Mindanao faced years of persistent rotational blackouts that constrained economic activity. With the facility's commissioning, the Mindanao grid gained a substantial 405 MW of additional capacity, helping strengthen electricity supply during a critical period.

Since then, the facility has played a significant role in stabilizing the Mindanao grid and supplying reliable electricity to electric cooperatives (ECs) and industrial customers throughout the region. Following the energization of the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project, FDC Misamis extended its service to ECs in Visayas and Luzon.