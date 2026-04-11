FDI inflows fall to $443M in January

Foreign direct investments (FDIs) into the Philippines reached net inflows of $443 million in January 2026, down from the level recorded in the same month last year, as rising geopolitical risks weighed on investor sentiment, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said.

Preliminary BSP data showed January inflows declined from $729 million posted in January 2025, reflecting a more cautious investment climate at the start of the year.

Equity capital placements primarily came from Japan, the United States, and South Korea, and were largely channeled into the manufacturing, real estate, and wholesale and retail trade industries, the BSP said.

By component, net investments in debt instruments accounted for the largest share at $320 million, followed by equity capital placements and reinvestment of earnings.

Equity other than reinvestment of earnings reached $70 million, while reinvested earnings totaled $53 million during the period, based on central bank data.

The BSP noted that its FDI data reflect actual investment inflows, including equity capital, reinvested earnings, and intercompany borrowings, in line with international standards under the Balance of Payments framework.

The mix of investments across key sectors signals sustained interest in the country’s long-term growth prospects, particularly in manufacturing and property development. MLSA WITH BSP PR