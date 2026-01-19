Fees, delays cut into Freelancers’ overseas pay

Filipino freelancers who work with overseas clients often earn in dollars, but many say they receive less than what they are paid after fees, currency conversion charges, and processing delays take their toll.

Freelancers typically juggle multiple platforms to secure clients, deliver projects, and manage invoices, only to wait days, sometimes longer, before payments clear. Along the way, service fees and unfavorable exchange rates reduce take-home pay, a reality long accepted as part of cross-border freelance work.

Industry estimates place the number of Filipino freelancers working with international clients at more than 2 million, making them a significant segment of the country’s labor force and digital economy. Despite this, access to faster and lower-cost payment channels has remained limited.

A new digital payments feature launched this month aims to address those concerns by allowing freelancers to receive U.S. dollar payments directly through a virtual U.S. account, avoiding automatic conversion and some third-party transfer charges.

The service, offered by mobile wallet provider GCash, allows users to hold U.S. dollars and convert them to pesos at a time of their choosing, based on prevailing foreign exchange rates shown in the app. Payments are credited in real time, according to the company, instead of the usual one- to three-day waiting period.

The virtual account is powered by U.S.-based payments firm Meridian 1 and provides users with individual ACH and wire routing numbers that can be shared with overseas employers, enabling direct transfers without intermediary platforms.

Once funds are received, users may convert their earnings to pesos and transfer them to their local e-wallet for everyday expenses such as utilities, food, or work equipment.

Paul Albano, general manager for GCash International, said high fees, delayed payouts, and unfavorable exchange rates have long reduced freelancers’ earnings. “These workers are a growing force in the economy, but many have had to compromise on access to their own pay,” he said.

The rollout reflects broader efforts to expand digital financial services for remote and independent workers, as more Filipinos take on cross-border work amid the global shift toward online and freelance employment.