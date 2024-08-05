Filinvest Land tops off Building 7 in 8 Spatial, Davao

“With only one remaining building to be constructed, we are getting closer and closer to the fulfillment of our vision for 8 Spatial. As it nears its completion, we continue to uphold our mission of contributing to the growth of Davao City by fulfilling more Filipino dreams,” FLI Senior Vice President - Assistant Residential Business Unit Head Edward Thomas V. Bernas further said.

This mid-rise enclave in the heart of Davao City is the ideal choice for home-seekers looking for a convenient and comfortable space to build their future. Situated along Ma-a Road, 8 Spatial is near malls, schools, hospitals, and other essential destinations, putting daily and lifestyle needs within easy reach. Its prime location also has excellent potential for property values to increase over time, creating a future-proofed investment.

Building 7 features 12 residential floors, twice the number of storeys of the community’s already established buildings. Its modern minimalist design is thoughtfully laid out to create an atmosphere of balance and harmony set amid pockets of greenery.

8 Spatial features a range of healthy leisure amenities for residents to create lasting memories with loved ones. This includes a two-storey multi-purpose clubhouse with a swimming pool, spacious courtyards, a fitness gym, a music room, a playground area, and a basketball court.

With its many venues for relaxation and recreation, this vibrant neighborhood is the ideal place to call home.

Units in 8 Spatial are built with embedded beams and columns, opening up more space for comfort and connectivity. Buyers can choose from a cozy studio unit, a 1-bedroom unit with flexible spaces, or a more spacious two-bedroom unit.

During the topping-off ceremony, the 8 Spatial team also received praise from their JV Partner, Gloria Maria D. Coronel, who stated that despite the recent earthquakes in Davao, Filinvest Land has been doing well with its structurally sound buildings.

As a builder of Filipino dreams for over 60 years, FLI stays committed to providing quality, excellence, and sustainability in every project it develops. From residential subdivisions to condo communities, the company ensures a safe and secure environment for families and individuals alike to achieve peace of mind in a home of their own.

Complete with value-for-money units, healthy leisure amenities, breathable environs, and 24/7 security, 8 Spatial has everything on a homeowner’s wish list, including a rewarding investment.

With Building 7 nearing completion, a brighter and better future awaits more Dabawenyos.

To know more about this thriving community, interested parties can contact (0917) 545-7788 /

(0919) 076-4758 or visit the project website: https://futurabyfilinvest.com/project/8-spatial-davao for inquiries. PR