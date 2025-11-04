Filipino game developers secure $4.87-M in Gamescom sales leads

Filipino game developers recently achieved $4.87 million in confirmed and potential sales during Gamescom 2025 in Cologne, Germany, the world’s largest gaming trade fair, highlighting the continued growth of the Philippines’ creative industry.

According to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), these sales leads represent prospective publishing deals, outsourcing contracts, and co-production projects that can attract new investments, create high-value jobs, and expand opportunities for Filipino talent in the global market.

The Philippine delegation, led by the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) and the Philippine Trade and Investment Center-Berlin, in partnership with the EU-funded Arise Plus Philippines project, met with top publishers, investors, and outsourcing firms from Europe, Japan, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), South Korea, and the United States.

“Gamescom 2025 proved to be a game-changer for the country’s game development industry. The B2B engagements during the fair allowed Philippine studios to forge partnerships that will propel our industry forward,” DTI-EMB assistant director Maria Katrina D. Rivera said.

Commercial Counselor Nicanor Bautista added that the Philippines continues to strengthen ties with German industry leaders, noting that “the enthusiastic response from European partners underscores the Philippines' competitive edge in game development services, paving the way for deeper collaborations and investments that will benefit both nations.”

Meanwhile, ITC ARISE+ Project Manager Camille Roy said the collaboration underscores how international partnerships drive sustainable growth for MSMEs in emerging creative sectors.

Six studios represented the country at the fair: Neun Farben, Ranida Games, Animation Vertigo, GameOps, Yangyang Mobile, and the Game Developers Association of the Philippines (GDAP). Their participation showcased Filipino creativity and technical skill in both the Business Hall and Indie Zone.