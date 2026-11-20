MANILA - Filipino small businesses powered Shopee’s 11.11 Mega Pamasko Sale, accounting for 66 percent of the platform’s overall order volume as holiday shopping kicked into high gear.

Overall, six in 10 orders during the campaign came from small businesses, with MSME orders jumping 119 percent compared to an average day. This surge was fueled in part by shoppers locking in early through ShopeeVIP and discovering homegrown products on Shopee Video, where checkouts rose 30% year-on-year.

For small businesses, mega campaigns like 11.11 offer a prime opportunity to reach more shoppers at once. Home to thousands of MSMEs, Shopee showcases local sellers alongside major global brands, making it easier for buyers to discover homegrown options as they browse.

Shoppers plan ahead and discover through video this 11.11

ShopeeVIP members were among the first to check out once the sale went live. Designed to maximize everyday value, the membership offers daily 20% off vouchers, free-shipping discounts, and priority customer service—with ShopeeVIP+ additional perks, including access to Netflix and YouTube Premium Lite.

Meanwhile, Shopee Video played a bigger role in how Filipinos decide what to buy, with more purchases made directly after watching videos. Buyers gained greater confidence before checking out after watching videos tailored to their interests, seeing product demos, and engaging with sellers in the comments.

Together, these reflect a more deliberate holiday shopper, one who looks for value, shops early, and wants to see a product in action first. As holiday shopping accelerates, Shopee continues to bring shoppers and local MSMEs together, who are capturing an increasingly larger share of seasonal demand.

“Holiday shopping in the Philippines is becoming far more visual, deliberate, and value-driven,” said Vincent Lee, Head of Shopee Philippines. “Shoppers want to stretch their budgets through programs like ShopeeVIP while seeing products in action via Shopee Video. And Filipino MSMEs have been quick to meet that demand. Our role is to keep lowering the barriers so local sellers can turn that engagement into sustainable growth through 11.11 and beyond.”

With 12.12 and Christmas ahead, holiday shopping activity is expected to keep building in the coming weeks. PR