First in Mindanao: Power Mac Center opens Apple Premium partner store at SM Lanang

Power Mac Center (PMC), premier Apple partner in the Philippines, has opened the first Apple Premium Partner (APP) store in Mindanao, located at SM Lanang in Davao City.

PMC remains the country’s only reseller authorized to operate APP stores, solidifying its position as the go-to destination for Apple products and services nationwide. APP stores are the highest classification of reseller stores worldwide, featuring Apple’s signature minimalist, modern design. They offer the complete Apple experience—retail, service, and training—all in one place.

“Our APP stores are dedicated spaces where Apple fans find all their digital lifestyle essentials, a community hub where they can celebrate technology in the way that matters to them. This expansion initiative brings forth that unique experience to a wider customer base, starting with Mindanao,” said Joey Alvarez, PMC Director for Marketing and Product Management.

Uplifting communities through expansion

Beyond retail, the new store opens opportunities for local employment and skills development. PMC equips team members with competitive compensation, technical and leadership training, life skills coaching, and a supportive, inclusive work culture. The company also helps schools, workplaces, and organizations integrate Apple’s ecosystem through its Education and Enterprise groups, now accessible at the SM Lanang APP store.

Celebrating Davao with exclusive deals

To mark the launch, Power Mac Center SM Lanang is offering exclusive promos until September 30, 2025. Customers can save up to ₱19,500 on select MacBook Air and iPhone models, up to ₱2,490 on Apple TV, up to ₱2,000 on select AirPods, and up to ₱42,000 on Apple bundles. Free in-store group demos are also available every Friday to Sunday, along with special service offers exclusive to the SM Lanang branch.

PMC’s 1 Infinite loyalty program further rewards customers with points redeemable for premium devices, accessories, services, and training courses. Members enjoy up to 50% off on Apple training and exclusive perks from PMC’s Basecamp and Mobile Care.

The new Apple Premium Partner store is located at the 3rd Level Cyberzone of SM Lanang, open daily from 10 AM to 9 PM (Sundays to Thursdays) and 10 AM to 10 PM (Fridays and Saturdays). It is the ninth APP store nationwide. PR