First Metro names Anthony Ocampo as new President

First Metro Investment Corporation (First Metro) has named Antonio R. Ocampo, Jr. as its new president and director starting July 1, 2024.

He succeeds Jose Patricio A. Dumlao who retired from the company on June 30, 2024 after serving for four years.

Ocampo is one of the key leaders in the Metrobank Group who brings over 30 years of extensive experience in corporate and investment banking to First Metro. Prior to joining the investment banking arm of the Metrobank Group, he served as the President and Director of ORIX Metro Leasing and Finance Corp., ORIX Rental Corp., and ORIX Auto Leasing Philippines Corp. He also led Metrobank’s Corporate Banking Group.

Before joining the Metrobank Group, he led the Global Network Banking under the Corporate and Investment Bank Group of Deutsche Bank AG. He also held various relationship management roles at Deutsche Bank AG, International Exchange Bank, and Equitable PCI Bank.

First Metro Chairman Mary Mylene Caparas stressed that Mr. Ocampo will play a key role in First Metro’s growth prospects that will bring long-term value to the company.

“We are delighted to welcome Anthony Ocampo at First Metro. With Anthony’s extensive experience in investment and corporate banking and deep understanding of relationship management, we are confident that he can steer the company to achieve sustained growth and develop robust relationships with our clients,” said Caparas.

In 2023, First Metro demonstrated resilience and further solidified its market share by helping facilitate various capital market deals and maintaining its position as one of the country’s most recognized arrangers and underwriters for both corporate and government bond issuances. PR