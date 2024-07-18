Fly from Clark with Cebu Pacific’s Piso Sale

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, is rolling out another of its much-awaited Piso Sale, this time for routes that will soon relaunch from Clark International Airport.

From July 15 to July 22, 2024, passengers may book flights from Clark to select domestic destinations for as low as P1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period will run from October 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

The promo includes CEB flights between Clark and Puerto Princesa starting October 2, 2024, as well as flights between Clark and General Santos and Iloilo that will restart on October 21, 2024. Travelers may also choose flights between Clark and Davao, which will once again start on October 22, 2024.

With the relaunch of CEB’s Clark operations, travelers will now have more opportunities to visit the Underground River in Puerto Princesa, go sunbathing on the white sand beach of Gigantes Island in Iloilo, ride the Seven Falls zipline at Lake Sebu from General Santos, and enjoy extreme outdoor activities in Davao.

Passengers may use their existing Travel Funds to book flights and avail of add-ons. Cebu Pacific also offers multiple payment options, including payment centers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.