Food security drives inflation down to 1.5%

MANILA — Government efforts to stabilize food supply and prices contributed to the easing of headline inflation in November 2025 amid persisting global and domestic challenges, according to the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev).

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced today (December 5) that the country’s headline inflation slowed to 1.5 percent in November 2025, from 1.7 percent in October 2025 and 2.5 percent in November 2024. This brings the year-to-date inflation to 1.6 percent, below the government’s 2 to 4 percent target range.

The continued decline in inflation was primarily due to the deflation in food prices (-0.3 percent to 0.2 percent), driven by the near-flat increase in food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.1 percent) and slower vegetable (-6.5 percent from 2.9 percent) and meat (4.2 percent from 5.2 percent) inflation. These gains offset faster price increases in fish and non-food inflation due to higher electricity and personal transport.

DEPDev Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan attributed the moderation to the Marcos Administration’s intensified efforts to ensure price stability through programs strengthening food supply chains and reinforcing food security.

The government will continue to manage price pressures and mitigate inflation impact through various measures, such as opening more sites for the Benteng Bigas, Meron Na! across all 81 provinces before year-end to bring affordable rice to vulnerable households by 2026. The Department of Agriculture (DA) has also issued guidelines to strengthen safeguards against African Swine Fever (ASF) while facilitating safe pork imports, allowing regionalization by recognizing “ASF-free zones” within DA-accredited exporting countries, permitting imports from these specific areas.

To address the impact of rising electricity prices, the government is automating the registration of qualified 4Ps beneficiaries for the Lifeline Rate Subsidy to extend electricity bill discounts to more households. In the long term, the proposed Waste-to-Energy Bill, once passed, will enable the establishment of facilities that will simultaneously help manage residual solid waste and contribute to the country’s energy mix by utilizing waste as a feedstock for energy production.

“The sustained moderation in inflation reflects our commitment to protect consumers and strengthen our economic resilience against global and domestic headwinds. We will continue implementing timely, well-coordinated policies to keep prices stable and ensure progress is felt by every Filipino,” the country’s chief economist said. PR