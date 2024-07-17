Foundever awarded for boosting regional growth, empowering communities in PH

Foundever™, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, was recently conferred the Company for Regional Development of the Year Award by IBPAP (Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines), the country's enabling association for the IT and business processing industry. The event, dubbed "Solaia: The IT-BPM Awards 2024", was held at the Shangri-La The Fort Grand Ballroom.

Foundever was recognized for boosting socio-economic progress in Cebu, Palawan, Baguio, and Tarlac, and for running educational programs that confer literacy, skills training and increased employability to Filipinos in local communities. The company was also cited for establishing Disability at Foundever, an ERG (employee resource group) that takes care of the needs and develops the potential of PWD employees in the company.

"We are grateful for this recognition from our peers in the industry. Rest assured, this will only motivate us further to keep on boosting regional growth through jobs creation, and to further empower local communities by reducing poverty through education and skills training for employability," said Chie Fortuna, Foundever Vice President for Operations.

Also present at the awards ceremonies were Lena Madrid, Foundever Senior Manager for Marketing & Communications, and Juicy Oliver, Foundever HR Shared Services Director.

Foundever employs +16,000 associates or more than 40% of its Philippine headcount at its sites in Cebu, Palawan, Baguio, and Tarlac, making the company a major driver of job creation at a regional level. Aside from this, the company’s educational program, Learn2Employ, partners with universities and communities and the Department of Social Welfare and Development to provide training in language skills, drafting effective resumes, creating compelling personal narratives, and acing job interviews.

Foundever also has a partnership with the Philippine Business for Education that trains individuals for greater eligibility and employability in digital jobs through authentic workplace experiences.

Meanwhile, the Disability at Foundever ERG supports PWD associates by helping create a workplace culture and environment that allows them to thrive and reach their full potential.

The ERG also empowers PWDs and enables them to overcome cultural and social barriers that keep them from functioning and living their professional and personal lives to the fullest. PR