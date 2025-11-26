From fields to Filipino homes: A century of nourishing goodness

For generations, food has brought Filipino families together — from caldereta shared at reunions to fruit salad served during Noche Buena. At the heart of these traditions lies a story that began in Bukidnon a hundred years ago: a story of land, people, and the kind of goodness meant to endure.
As Del Monte Philippines marks its 100th year in 2026, it celebrates not only its legacy as a trusted pantry staple, but as a force for Nourishing Goodness and Nation-Building — caring for the land, empowering communities, and nourishing families with food and beverages that are both good and good for you.
For a century, Del Monte has cultivated more than 30,000 hectares of farmland in Bukidnon — growing not just pineapples but a culture of stewardship. Its plantation has achieved carbon-negative status, supported by over 700,000 trees planted, sustainable water recycling, and soil conservation initiatives designed to protect the land for generations to come.
Del Monte believes real nourishment begins at the source: when the land thrives, everything it grows can nurture goodness.
Behind every pineapple are the 24,000 workers who make up the Del Monte family — generations of farmers and employees who call Bukidnon home. Beyond providing livelihoods, Del Monte has built a self-sustaining community with free housing, schools, a hospital, and recreational spaces for employees and their families.
This culture of care reaches beyond the plantation through the Del Monte Foundation. Even before its establishment in 1994, the company had already opened eight schools in Bukidnon. Today, the Foundation continues to uplift communities through programs that include:
Education: 17 school buildings constructed; assistance to 204 schools; 8,000 classroom chairs donated; learning kits for 117 pre-schools and day care centers.
Scholarships: More than 1,700 graduates produced, with 300 scholars currently supported.
Livelihood Training: Over 17,000 individuals trained since 1994.
These initiatives reflect a legacy rooted in shared growth and opportunity.
From 100% Pineapple Juice with PiñaPhyto5 to Tomato Sauce with LycoNutrients, and classic pineapple tidbits and slices rich in Vitamin C and fiber, Del Monte has been part of Filipino kitchens for generations. Today, the company continues to innovate with nourishing choices such as Mr. Milk dairy beverages, Potato Crisp snacks, and Fruity Zing — a refreshing and affordable juice drink for everyday enjoyment.
Del Monte Kitchenomics, once a pioneering TV program, now thrives as a vibrant online community that inspires home cooks to make every meal special.
To mark its milestone, Del Monte unveils its Centennial Packaging Refresh — a bold, modern look inspired by 100 years of trust, innovation, and goodness. The celebration continues through partnerships that reflect the Filipino spirit of Kaayo — the goodness that uplifts and connects:
Disney x Del Monte Spaghetti Sauce
Family promo awarding 100 households all-expense-paid trips for four to Hong Kong Disneyland.
Uniqlo x Del Monte “Wear the Goodness”
UTMe! shirts and tote bags inspired by Del Monte colors; available in select stores nationwide. Exclusive Del Monte-themed drinks to be served at Uniqlo Coffee.
Auro Chocolate x Del Monte Pineapple Crunch
Freeze-dried pineapple coated in Auro single-origin white chocolate; available in Auro cafés, Kultura, and online. Auro Café BGC offers limited pineapple-inspired menu items.
Jamba Juice x Del Monte
₱5 from every Aloha Pineapple smoothie or Piña Colada refresher sold will support Del Monte’s farming communities.
The centerpiece of the celebration is The Kaayo Film, a tribute to how goodness first took root in Bukidnon and grew through generations of farmers, families, and Filipino homes.
“As we look at the last 100 years, we have nourished not only products, but the land, our employees, our barangays, and every partner in this operation,” said Del Monte COO and President Luis F. Alejandro. “We would not have reached a century if we did not nurture generations of people and the communities we serve.”
From Bukidnon to Filipino homes across the country, Del Monte’s story of Kaayo reminds us that when goodness is cultivated, it grows — nourishing lives, families, and communities for generations to come. PR