From fields to Filipino homes: A century of nourishing goodness

For generations, food has brought Filipino families together — from caldereta shared at reunions to fruit salad served during Noche Buena. At the heart of these traditions lies a story that began in Bukidnon a hundred years ago: a story of land, people, and the kind of goodness meant to endure.

As Del Monte Philippines marks its 100th year in 2026, it celebrates not only its legacy as a trusted pantry staple, but as a force for Nourishing Goodness and Nation-Building — caring for the land, empowering communities, and nourishing families with food and beverages that are both good and good for you.

Nourishing the land

For a century, Del Monte has cultivated more than 30,000 hectares of farmland in Bukidnon — growing not just pineapples but a culture of stewardship. Its plantation has achieved carbon-negative status, supported by over 700,000 trees planted, sustainable water recycling, and soil conservation initiatives designed to protect the land for generations to come.

Del Monte believes real nourishment begins at the source: when the land thrives, everything it grows can nurture goodness.

Nourishing people and communities

Behind every pineapple are the 24,000 workers who make up the Del Monte family — generations of farmers and employees who call Bukidnon home. Beyond providing livelihoods, Del Monte has built a self-sustaining community with free housing, schools, a hospital, and recreational spaces for employees and their families.

This culture of care reaches beyond the plantation through the Del Monte Foundation. Even before its establishment in 1994, the company had already opened eight schools in Bukidnon. Today, the Foundation continues to uplift communities through programs that include:

Education : 17 school buildings constructed; assistance to 204 schools; 8,000 classroom chairs donated; learning kits for 117 pre-schools and day care centers.

Scholarships : More than 1,700 graduates produced, with 300 scholars currently supported.

Livelihood Training: Over 17,000 individuals trained since 1994.

These initiatives reflect a legacy rooted in shared growth and opportunity.