GCash brings investing closer to more Filipinos with digital platform GStocks PH

Finance super app GCash is expanding Filipinos’ access to investing through its in-app stock platform, allowing ordinary consumers to grow their hard-earned money directly from their mobile phones.

By enabling seamless and paperless registration, GCash breaks down barriers to entry into the digital finance space through GInvest, allowing Filipinos to invest via GStocks PH and other services like GFunds, GBonds, and more directly through its platform.

At present, GStocks PH serves more than 2 million users through broker AB Capital Securities Inc., cornering the majority of all online retail stock market accounts with the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). According to the PSE’s 2025 Stock Market Investor Profile report, stock market accounts jumped by 27.3 percent to 3.64 million last year, from the 2.86 million accounts recorded in 2024.

Broken down, 99.2 percent, or 3.61 million accounts, belong to retail investors, with 3.22 million accounts of which are held online through digital trading platforms and e-wallets. Online retail accounts also grew by 30.5 percent year-on-year.