GCash drives faster international transfers and digital trust at the 2026 Philippine Tech Mission to Australia

The Philippines–Australia remittance corridor is set to become more seamless as digital financial services improve and cooperation between the two countries strengthens, supporting faster, safer, and easier cross-border payments for Filipinos, overseas workers, and businesses.

G-Xchange Inc. President and CEO Ren-ren Reyes, during a panel discussion hosted by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) in Australia, highlighted efforts to deepen PH–AU collaboration in digital finance, with a focus on making cross-border transfers near real-time and less complex for users.

As the ecosystem develops, the goal is to enable real-time value transfer that supports smoother participation in global trade and financial activity. This is being supported by future-ready infrastructure and emerging technologies such as blockchain and stablecoins, which can improve speed and cost efficiency as they scale.

Artificial intelligence is also expected to enhance currency conversion, risk assessment, and the delivery of more efficient cross-border financial services.

Closing the infrastructure gap

GCash has been doing its part in making sure that the cross-border infrastructure services the needs of its users here and abroad, including GCash International Transfers, which allows users in the Philippines to directly send money abroad from their e-wallets.

The Philippine delegation shares the latest payment innovation tools it can explore with its Australian counterparts during the event.

Launched earlier this year, the remittance product is available in 16 countries, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

Funds are sent in Philippine pesos and received in the recipient’s local currency, eliminating the need for manual conversion and making cross-border transfers faster, more convenient, and more transparent for both parties.

With fees starting at just ₱180, significantly lower than many traditional bank charges, and real-time tracking for both sender and recipient, the service offers a more convenient remittance experience.

It also supports small businesses that source goods and services abroad, providing a faster and simpler way to settle international payments.

Connecting two nations

Organized by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), the 2026 Philippine Tech Mission brought together senior leaders from the private sector and government, led by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Deputy Governor Mamerto Tangonan.

Strategic conversations were framed by Australia's Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040 and the Philippine Development Plan 2023–2028, with discussions anchored on the shared values of Bayanihan and Mateship to build a more open, efficient, and secure trading and remittance environment between the two countries.

At the center of it all is a large and growing community: over 408,000 Overseas Filipinos and 40,000 international students currently living in Australia, most of whom depend on cross-border financial channels to support families and run businesses back home.

The 2026 Philippine Tech Mission makes one thing clear: when financial leaders align on connected infrastructure, digital safety, and technology, the old architecture of international money transfers gives way to something far more powerful—a borderless financial system that works as a natural, seamless part of every Filipino's life.