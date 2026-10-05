GCash eyes IPO growth in lending, wealth tech

GCash plans to use its upcoming initial public offering to expand its lending business and wealth technology services as the financial technology company seeks to make more of its products available to Filipinos.

Michelle Fernandez, vice president for business sustainability and corporate communications at GCash, said during a Sept. 30 meet-and-greet with Davao media that the company’s Philippine Stock Exchange listing is scheduled for Oct. 12.

Fernandez said GCash’s decision to go public is driven partly by its goal of making the company available to more Filipinos while raising resources to expand its services.

“The majority of the focus for the company in the coming years, as we mentioned in our prospectus, is going to be our lending business,” Fernandez said.

She identified lending as one of the company’s biggest growth areas, alongside wealth technology.

Fernandez said GCash’s wealth technology business is aimed at helping users save, invest, and eventually gain access to insurance products.

“Ideally, that is how the rest of the people who are using GCash will start using it,” she said.

The company has expanded beyond its original role as a digital payments and money-transfer platform to include credit, savings, investments, insurance, and other financial services.

Fernandez said the broader strategy is to provide solutions that address the financial needs of Filipinos at different stages.

GCash has also expanded its investment offerings through products such as GFunds, GStocks, and GCash bonds, allowing users to access investment products through the app.

The company’s GStocks platform, Fernandez said, gives fully verified GCash users aged 18 and above access to shares in more than 280 companies.

She said users can fund and withdraw from the platform without transfer charges, with transactions processed instantly when the market is open.

Fernandez said GCash also recently introduced an IPO feature that allows users to reserve shares of companies before their listing date.

The company’s IPO is expected to further support its expansion as it develops financial services beyond payments.

“Why does a company normally do an IPO? Because we would like to expand,” Fernandez said. “We would like to further offer new services, new solutions to our customers.”

Fernandez said the company’s long-term vision is to help more Filipinos move from simply using digital payments to saving and investing through the same platform. MLSA