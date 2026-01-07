GCash named PH founding partner in Mastercard coalition

Leading finance super app GCash is bringing its financial technology expertise as the sole Philippine founding partner in the Mastercard Global Financial Health Coalition, an international network of industry innovators focused on advancing financial health and resilience.

Represented by GCash lending arm Fuse Financing Inc., its president and CEO, Tony Isidro, is sharing his knowledge on how to further financial inclusion on a larger scale through technology.

This perspective sets the stage for GCash's participation in the Coalition, which aims to strengthen financial resilience in emerging markets by connecting people to the right tools — harnessing technology for protection and empowering long-term financial habits. Other members of the Coalition include DANA, TrueMoney, MTN Group Fintech, Airtel Africa, MOCO, Axian, Daviplata, and The Center for Financial Inclusion.

“GCash has transformed how millions of Filipinos manage their money—bringing secure, digital financial services into everyday life. Through its lending arm, Fuse Financing Inc., it has democratized lending in the Philippines, making credit fair and more accessible to millions, especially the unbanked and underserved segments, “ Isidro said.

“By joining this coalition, we aim to extend that impact beyond our borders, sharing our mobile-first innovation and insights to help strengthen financial resilience across emerging markets,” he added.

More than account openings

For Isidro, the industry must confront a hard truth: opening an account is not enough to improve financial well-being. Real progress depends on whether people trust financial tools, understand them, and use them regularly. Technology plays a central role in fostering these behaviors. It strengthens security, simplifies transactions, and enables users to take control of their financial decisions.

According to Isidro, however, many Filipinos remain outside the formal financial system despite the rapid expansion of digital adoption in the country. This gap is evident in a study by Mastercard showing that 49.8 percent of adults still do not have a formal financial account. This limits access to savings, credit, and insurance that are key to long-term financial stability.

Fuse Financing addressed this gap by offering credit products that are simple, secure, and accessible through the GCash app. This accessibility led to a growth in lending activities, reflecting a shift in behavior as more users integrate borrowing into their daily financial routines. This pattern aligns with Mastercard’s findings that deeper usage of financial tools is closely associated with financial progression.

The Philippines illustrates how fintech platforms can reach communities that traditional banking has not fully served. Mastercard’s analysis also shows that when digital and physical tools complement each other, people are more likely to build consistent financial habits. This reinforces the role of technology as a driver of trust and adoption.

Isidro, as such, the coalition strengthens the opportunity to bring this approach to more markets.

“We look forward to learning from fellow coalition members whose diverse experiences and best practices can help us further elevate our solutions. Together, we can accelerate progress toward a truly inclusive digital economy,” he said.

As the Coalition moves forward, the experience and expertise of GCash in driving adoption and responsible borrowing will contribute to a broader, regional effort to improve financial health. The goal is to build a digital economy where more people have the tools and confidence to advance financially.