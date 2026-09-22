GCash opens access to Arthaland Share Offering

Filipinos can subscribe to Arthaland Corp.’s Series G and H preferred shares through GStocks PH, the digital investment platform offered by AB Capital Securities Inc. in the GCash app.

The offering runs from Sept. 14 to 25, 2026, with the shares priced at ₱500 each. Series G (ALCPG) carries a stated annual dividend rate of 7.3260 percent, while Series H (ALCPH) carries 7.8105 percent, subject to the terms and conditions of the offering.

Preferred shares generally pay dividends at a specified rate and give holders priority over common shareholders in receiving dividends, although they also carry investment risks.

The offering gives retail investors another way to participate in the capital markets through a digital platform.

Traditionally, investors often needed separate banking arrangements and had to coordinate with a broker to participate in share offerings, including follow-on offerings.

GStocks PH, through AB Capital Securities, allows users to subscribe digitally to initial public offerings and follow-on offerings. Its subscription meter and real-time allocation feature allow investors to view the availability of broker-allotted shares and see their allocation at the time of subscription.

If the broker’s initial tranche is fully subscribed and the offering becomes oversubscribed on GStocks PH, investors can still place orders and receive their allocation results after the offer period, the company said.

“Financial inclusion is not only about more financial services. It is about creating a simpler, more rewarding experience that keeps Filipinos’ needs in mind. By digitizing financial services and making investing more convenient, we make it easier for Filipinos to participate and take greater control of their financial journeys,” said Winsley Bangit, group head of new businesses at Mynt.

Fully verified GCash users can access GStocks PH through the GCash app by selecting Invest and then GStocks PH. The platform also offers digital onboarding for new users and allows fund transfers to and from the GCash wallet without requiring a bank account, according to the company.

GStocks PH said its digital subscription feature aims to make securities offerings more accessible to retail investors while giving them a more convenient way to participate in capital-market transactions. Investment reminder: Dividend rates are not the same as guaranteed returns. Investors should review the offering documents, including the risks, terms, and conditions, before subscribing. Past or stated returns do not guarantee future performance.