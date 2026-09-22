GCash parent Mynt gets PSE approval for planned IPO

Mynt, the company behind the Philippines’ leading finance superapp GCash, has secured the Philippine Stock Exchange’s (PSE) approval for its planned initial public offering (IPO), marking another major step toward its entry into the local equities market.

The PSE approved Mynt’s application to list its common shares on the PSE Main Board under the trading symbol GCASH. The offering will cover up to 8.03 billion common shares, consisting of up to 1.61 billion primary shares and 6.42 billion secondary shares, with an overallotment option of up to 1.20 billion additional secondary shares.

The shares will be offered at a maximum price of ₱10 per share. The final offer price is expected to be determined on October 1, 2026, following the book-building exercise.

The public offer period is scheduled from October 6 to 12, 2026, while the tentative listing date is October 20, 2026.

“This highly anticipated IPO is poised to set the record as the largest public offering in PSE history,” PSE President and CEO Ramon S. Monzon said, adding that the listing could help pave the way for more fintech and digital economy companies to raise capital through the equities market.

The PSE also noted that the IPO subscription will be made available through GStocks in the GCash app, which it expects could contribute to increased participation from retail investors. Local Small Investors may also subscribe through the PSE EASy platform.

Supporting the next phase of digital finance

The IPO comes as Mynt continues to expand GCash beyond digital payments into a broader range of financial services, including savings, investments, lending, insurance and other financial solutions.

Proceeds from the primary shares will be used for digital financial services growth initiatives, product development and general corporate purposes, according to the PSE listing notice.

The company previously received approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its registration statement in September. The SEC approved a reduced minimum publicfloat of 12%, citing Mynt’s expected initial market capitalization of approximately ₱668.96 billion, which is above the threshold under the SEC’s new rules for exceptionally large issuers.

With the PSE approval secured, Mynt moves closer to what could become one of the most significant technology and fintech listings in the Philippine market.

The upcoming listing also comes as the Philippine capital market continues to see growing interest in companies operating in the digital economy, with the PSE expressing hope that Mynt’s debut will encourage other fintech and digital businesses to consider the equities market as a source of capital.

Key IPO Timeline

● October 1, 2026 – Final offer price setting

● October 6–12, 2026 – Public offer period

● October 20, 2026 – Tentative PSE listing date

● Trading symbol: GCASH