GCash parent Mynt prices proposed IPO at ₱6.60 per share following strong institutional demand

MANILA – Mynt, Inc. ("Mynt"), the parent company of the group behind GCash, the Philippines’ number one finance super app, announced that it has set the final offer price for its proposed initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offer”) on the Philippine Stock Exchange (“PSE”) at ₱6.60 per share, following completion of an extensive bookbuilding process.

At the final offer price, the sale of 8,027,409,600 common shares (the “Firm Shares”) represents a gross offer size of approximately ₱53.0 billion. Assuming full exercise of the overallotment option of up to 1,204,111,400 secondary common shares, the Offer would raise up to approximately ₱60.9 billion, which would make it the largest IPO in Philippine history.

The bookbuilding process attracted strong participation from major global and domestic institutional investors. The bookbuild was multiple times oversubscribed, with meaningful demand beyond the cornerstone commitments. Final allocations are expected to reflect the size and quality of demand, alongside the objective of establishing a diversified and high-quality shareholder base across global and domestic institutions as well as a robust retail shareholder base reflecting the strong brand recognition of GCash amongst the Philippine public.

“The depth and quality of demand we have seen through this process reflects investor confidence in Mynt’s growth story. We have sought to maintain meaningful access for Filipino investors as we transition to a public company. We believe the final price and allocation provide a strong foundation for Mynt's next chapter and for creating long-term value for all our shareholders, while continuing to advance our mission of Finance for All.” said Evelyn Ng, Chief Finance Officer of Mynt.

Subject to receipt of the Permit to Sell from the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the satisfaction of other customary conditions, the Trading Participants and Retail Offer is expected to commence on 6 October 2026 and close on 12 October 2026.

The Offer Shares are expected to be listed on the Main Board of the PSE under the ticker “GCASH” on 20 October 2026. The timetable remains subject to the approvals of the SEC and PSE, market conditions, and other customary considerations.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, J.P. Morgan Securities plc and UBS AG Singapore Branch are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the transaction. Jefferies Singapore Limited, CLSA Limited and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Singapore Branch are acting as International Joint Bookrunners, with BPI Capital Corporation and BDO Capital & Investment Corporation acting as Domestic Lead Underwriters and Joint Bookrunners. AB Capital & Investment Corporation and First Metro Investment Corporation are acting as the Domestic Lead Underwriters, while Maybank Securities Pte. Ltd. is the International Co-Manager. China Bank Capital Corporation, RCBC Capital Corporation, and East West Banking Corporation will serve the role of Domestic Participating Underwriters.

Further disclosures will be made at the appropriate time and in accordance with applicable requirements.

About Mynt

Mynt is the first and only $5 billion unicorn in the Philippines. It's a leader in mobile financial services focused on accelerating financial inclusion through mobile money, financial services, and technology. Mynt operates two fintech companies: GXI, the mobile wallet operator of GCash — the #1 Finance App in the Philippines, and Fuse Lending, a tech-based lending company that gives Filipinos access to microloans and business loans.

About GCash

GCash is the Philippines’ #1 Finance App and Largest Cashless Ecosystem. Through the GCash App, users can easily purchase prepaid airtime; pay bills via partner billers nationwide; send and receive money anywhere in the Philippines, even to other bank accounts; purchase from over 6 million partner merchants and social sellers; and get access to savings, credit, loans, insurance and invest money, and so much more, all at the convenience of their smartphones. GCash’s mobile wallet operations are handled by GXchange, Inc. (GXI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mynt, the first and only duacorn in the Philippines.

Mynt and GCash are staunch supporters of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly UN SDGs 5,8,10, and 13, which focus on safety & security, financial inclusion, diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as taking urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts, respectively. PR