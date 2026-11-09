GCash pilots AI assistant Gabby

GETTING comfortable with digital finance can start with a simple question: “How do I use this?”

GCash is testing Gabby, its new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistant, which aims to help users navigate its services and complete supported transactions through conversational prompts.

Unlike traditional chatbots that mainly provide information, Gabby is designed to understand users' requests and help carry them out. Its initial pilot combines three capabilities — customer support, financial guidance, and task execution — allowing select users to complete everyday transactions, including buying mobile load.

For example, Gabby can analyze a user's previous transactions and recommend relevant load offers. Once the user selects an offer, the assistant directs the transaction to the secure GCash cashier. Users must confirm the payment before the transaction is completed.

“Gabby represents an important step forward in how AI can evolve from simply answering questions to understanding intent and taking meaningful action,” said Pebbles Sy, chief technology and operations officer at GCash.

“By unifying support, guidance, and execution into a single interface, we are testing how agentic AI can make digital financial services more intuitive while maintaining the highest standard of user control.”

GCash said the pilot is part of its efforts to develop AI-powered services that make digital financial transactions more accessible and convenient.

The company plans to expand Gabby's capabilities beyond mobile load purchases to include other services, such as food ordering, travel planning, and personalized financial management.

Feedback from the pilot rollout will help GCash refine the assistant's features and guide its expansion to more users.

How to use Gabby

Selected users can access Gabby through the "Explore the App" section on their GCash home page. They can type a question or request, or tap "Buy Load" and follow the prompts.

For more information, visit www.gcash.com.