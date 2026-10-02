GCash simplifies registration for stock market access with GStocks PH

Finance super app GCash has made accessing the Philippine stock market more convenient through GStocks PH, allowing Filipinos to open an account with broker AB Capital Securities Inc. in under minutes and begin investing in local stocks with as little as P500.

By digitizing account opening and simplifying requirements, GStocks PH reduces traditional barriers to stock investing, allowing more Filipinos to become part-owners of top Filipino companies through stock ownership without having a bank account or needing to coordinate with a separate broker.

Across the industry, digital platforms have helped broaden participation in the Philippine stock market by making it easier for investors to open accounts, fund investments, place trades, and monitor their portfolios through mobile devices.

According to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), local stock market accounts grew by 27.3 percent to 3.64 million last year, from the 2.86 million accounts recorded in 2024. Broken down, 99.2 percent, or 3.61 million accounts, belong to retail investors, with 3.22 million accounts held online through digital trading platforms and e-wallets. Digital accounts grew by 30.5 percent year-on-year.

Simplified Onboarding and Account Top-Up

Getting started on GStocks PH is designed to be simple, with users able to register for a brokerage account with AB Capital Securities Inc., fund their trading wallet, and begin investing in over 280 companies listed on the PSE all within the GCash app.

To access the platform, fully-verified GCash users need to open the app, select the GStocks PH icon on the Homepage or Invest tab, and click AB Capital Securities Inc. and complete the application process with the broker. After registration, which comes with real-time approval, users can top up their trading wallet with no transfer fees in real time. From there, Filipinos can become part-owners of different locally listed companies by investing with as little as P500. Orders are placed in real-time, but are executed during trading hours and subject to order matching.

By integrating stock investing into a digital financial ecosystem already familiar to millions of Filipinos, GCash is helping make participation in the capital markets more accessible and relevant to more investors. For more information, visit www.gcash.com .

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The information provided herein may not be complete, accurate, or current and may change without notice; no representation or warranty is made as to its accuracy or completeness. Before making any investment decision, investors should conduct their own due diligence, consider their objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance, as well as obtain and consider advice from appropriately qualified professional advisers as necessary. Securities offerings such as IPOs are subject to closing conditions, some of which are not within the control of the issuer. An application or subscription for any shares offered through an IPO (including on GStocks) does not guarantee the success or closing of such IPO, or an actual issuance of shares (whether partially or fully) to an investor. Investing involves risk. The value of investments and any income from them may rise or fall, and investors may not recover the amount or principal invested. This content may also contain forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and may not be realized. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

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