GCash steps up security against social engineering scams

GCash is adding security measures to protect users from increasingly sophisticated scams, including social engineering attacks that manipulate customers into giving fraudsters access to their accounts.

Michelle Fernandez, vice president for business sustainability and corporate communications at GCash, said the company has strengthened its security protocols as scammers become more adept at deceiving users.

Speaking during a Sept. 30 meet-and-greet with Davao media, Fernandez said security measures such as biometrics and facial verification may sometimes feel inconvenient to customers but are deliberately designed to add protection.

She described these measures as “intentional friction” because they create additional barriers against unauthorized access.

“When we saw that the scammers are getting smarter, they are getting better,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez distinguished social engineering from hacking, saying scammers often use the customer as the entry point rather than breaking directly into the company’s system.

She said scammers may use fabricated emergencies or impersonation to persuade victims to disclose sensitive information or send money.

“Social engineering is using you, the customer, as their means of entry,” she said. “Hacking is using the system as an entry.”

Fernandez said GCash has continued adding security protocols in response to these tactics.

One of the newer measures is its money lock feature, which allows users to lock funds so transactions cannot proceed even if account information is compromised.

She said users must unlock the account themselves before the money can be released.

The executive also urged users to protect their personal security credentials, particularly their PINs and one-time passwords.

Fernandez said biometric authentication provides another layer of protection because a scammer who obtains a user’s PIN and OTP would still need the user’s biometric information to gain access.

The company’s security push comes as GCash continues to expand its financial services, increasing the amount and types of transactions conducted through the platform.

Fernandez said the company considers security a key part of its long-term sustainability strategy.

“As the number one finance super app in the country, it's very important for us that we continue innovating, but safely doing so,” she said.

She said GCash does not launch products simply because they are new, but considers security safeguards necessary when dealing with customers’ money.

Fernandez said the company continues to strengthen its systems as fraudsters develop new ways of targeting customers.