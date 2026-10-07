GCash uses behavioral data to promote responsible lending

GCash is using customers’ financial behavior to determine how much they can safely borrow as the financial technology company expands its credit business.

Michelle Fernandez, vice president for business sustainability and corporate communications at GCash, said responsible lending remains a priority as credit becomes one of the company’s fastest-growing businesses.

During a Sept. 30 meet-and-greet with Davao media, Fernandez said GCash uses its proprietary GScore to assess a customer’s borrowing capacity without requiring collateral.

Unlike traditional lending, she said, GCash can assess customers based on their financial activity on the platform, including their cash flow, spending, and cash-out patterns.

“We know exactly what your financial habits are based on how you set up your cash flow,” Fernandez said.

She said the company’s system uses those patterns to determine how much it can safely lend to a customer.

“We will not lend you an amount that is not within your means of payment,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez said the company updates customers’ GScore every month to reflect changes in their financial behavior.

That means a customer’s borrowing capacity can increase or decrease depending on the company’s assessment of the user’s ability to repay.

She cited the example of a customer whose borrowing capacity could fall from P30,000 to P15,000 after the company’s monthly reassessment.

“If we see a pattern that has changed, we say, maybe you borrowed from someone else. So, therefore, we cannot borrow more,” Fernandez said.

She said the company also follows a fair collection policy and considers the customer’s capacity to repay when extending credit.

Fernandez said GCash currently offers several credit products, ranging from short-term borrowing to buy-now-pay-later services.

The company said its credit products have generated more than 11 billion unique borrowings, underscoring the growing role of digital credit in its business.

Fernandez said borrowers include women, members of lower socioeconomic groups, and small-business owners who use credit to support their businesses.

Two out of five GCash borrowers are women, three out of five are from lower socioeconomic groups, and one out of three are small-business owners, according to figures she presented.

The company’s expansion of credit is also part of its broader strategy to promote financial inclusion by providing Filipinos with access to financial services through a digital platform.

Fernandez said the company wants its financial products to address customers’ actual needs while ensuring that lending remains sustainable for both the borrower and the business.

“This is one of the things I'm proudest of,” Fernandez said when asked how GCash protects users from excessive debt. MLSA