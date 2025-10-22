GenSan Chamber named 2025 Mindanao’s most outstanding

The General Santos City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (GSCCCII) cemented its status as a leader in regional business development by winning the 2025 Most Outstanding Chamber in Mindanao – City Level (Large Chamber Category) during the 51st Philippine Business Conference & Expo (PBC&E) at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City.

The award marks the Chamber's seventh win of the Most Outstanding Chamber Award (MOCA) and its second consecutive year receiving the top recognition in Mindanao.

"We dedicate this award to our members, partners, and stakeholders who continue to inspire us in advancing business and inclusive growth in General Santos City and across Mindanao," said Miguel Alcantara Dominguez, President of GenSan Chamber of Commerce.

"This sustained excellence highlights the Chamber's effective leadership, proactive initiatives, and successful collaboration with local government and the business sector, which have been instrumental in General Santos City's recent strong economic performance," the award reads.

"This recognition affirms that our city’s growth rate now outpaces the national average, a reflection of bold vision, resilient enterprise, and the collective spirit of our business community," Dominguez said.

"Behind this milestone are countless entrepreneurs who daily commit to the city’s growth—turning ideas into opportunity, jobs into thriving livelihoods, and challenges into catalysts for progress. Their courage fuels a brighter future for Gensan and demonstrates what is possible when the private sector and city government stand united."

GSCCCII won the award in the years 1998, 2000, 2001, 2006, 2007, and 2024 before this latest win. PR