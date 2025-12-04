Globe at Home brings AI-powered solutions

Globe at Home is taking the lead in regional innovation as the first telco in the Asia Pacific to partner with FusionSolar, introducing a new era of green home AI ecosystems. The partnership brings a complete solution for households, from power generation and storage to charging and energy management.

FusionSolar has already powered more than 3.9 million homes across 170 countries, combining efficiency and safety to create smarter, more sustainable living. In Thailand, more than 80,000 households have adopted FusionSolar’s intelligent solar systems, which can supply up to 70 percent of their electricity needs, according to the Bangkok Post.

Through this exclusive partnership, Globe at Home aims to make Filipino homes digitally sustainable, efficient, and ready for the future. By offering FusionSolar solutions to its customers, Globe at Home is helping more families access the benefits of clean, smart energy while embracing the digital lifestyle.

This advanced setup delivers three key benefits:

1.First, a resilient always-on connection that protects your internet and essential devices from power interruptions, thanks to AI-managed Backup Batteries that instantly activate when the main power grid fails;

2.Second, consistently fast speeds powered by green, stable electricity that protects fiber delivery points from harmful surges and fluctuations; and

3.Third, optimized energy efficiency, where AI intelligently manages home appliance consumption and solar power generation to reduce, or even eliminate, monthly electric bills.

At the heart of this partnership is a unified vision: to create responsible AI-powered houses that elevate the modern Filipino home through innovation, sustainability, and purposeful connectivity. Globe at Home’s GFiber Postpaid plans deliver wonderful experiences through superior fiber connectivity with speeds of up to 2.5Gbps, enabling families to elevate their digital lifestyle, make empowered choices, and discover new ways to enjoy intelligent home living.

The FusionSolar Intelligent Home Solar Energy showcase, which highlights sustainable clean power for advanced Filipino homes, was featured at the last The Blueprint by Globe.

With Globe at Home’s new partnership, your home, powered by Fiber-To-The-Room (FTTR), becomes a place where connectivity does not slow down. Work meetings stay seamless, online gaming goes without lag, and movies play the moment you press play, even when the whole family is online. Your intelligent home appliances and security devices stay connected, keeping your home secure and effortless to manage. It is the kind of reliability that quietly transforms your day, giving you a home that moves at your pace, with zero time lost to downtime.

“At Globe, we believe innovation is most powerful when it’s purposeful,” said Abigail Cardino, Vice President and Head of Brand Management, Broadband Business at Globe. “Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology, we’re making efficient and sustainable living a reality for more Filipino families. This is how we foster meaningful connections, by building homes that are AI-powered, yet deeply human.”

Connectivity is no longer just a convenience; it has become the backbone of modern living. Today, Globe At Home takes a step further by enabling households to make life-changing choices through sustainable green energy. By integrating solutions like FusionSolar, homes can now harvest natural energy sources to power daily life, ensuring that even when the electric grid fails, electricity and connectivity remain uninterrupted. This marks a shift toward resilience and self-sufficiency, where technology and sustainability work hand in hand to support a future-ready lifestyle.

New and existing Globe At Home customers now have access to an exclusive P100,000 value on FusionSolar. With terms and conditions applying, the initiative reflects a shared vision for sustainable living, where innovation and energy work together to create spaces that are both connected and future-ready.