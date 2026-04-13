Globe hits 90% Gemini AI adoption

Globe has reached a 90 percent adoption rate of Gemini for Workspace as of January 2026, marking a significant milestone in its enterprise-wide AI journey.

The achievement reflects strong engagement across teams and business groups. It signals a cultural shift toward practical, everyday AI use, from Gen AI-powered quality assurance bots to personal automation flows and custom productivity apps built to simplify work.

The milestone forms part of Globe’s broader strategy to democratize AI. The approach focuses on enablement, experimentation, and inclusion. Rather than relying solely on top-down mandates, Globe is equipping employees with the tools, infrastructure, and confidence to integrate AI into their daily workflows.

Globally, only 55 percent of companies report any level of AI adoption. The company’s adoption rate positions the company well above the benchmark and underscores its commitment to making AI accessible, safe, and usable for citizen developers across the organization.

“Reaching 90 percent adoption of Gemini for Workspace shows that our people are not just curious about AI. They are actively using it to improve how they work every day,” said Anton Bonifacio, Chief AI Officer and Chief Information Security Officer at Globe. “Our goal has always been to make AI practical and valuable. We want every team to feel empowered to experiment, build, and turn ideas into real progress.”

To sustain this momentum, Globe and Google Cloud conducted an Agentic AI Use Case Discovery Workshop that brought together teams across the organization. The session introduced Gemini Enterprise and its agentic AI capabilities through live demonstrations, breakout sessions, and guided use-case mapping. It also encouraged continued experimentation and daily use of AI, with Globe now working toward an internal agent registry to help scale these solutions across departments.

Complementing this, Globe partnered with AWS on a workshop centered on agentic AI-driven development, equipping teams to design AI workflows that can perform tasks on their behalf and accelerate enterprise development. Through an agentic design thinking framework, participants identified friction points in existing processes and mapped generative AI solutions to automate repetitive work, particularly across software development life cycle processes.

“These workshops show how we are moving beyond awareness to real capability,” said Jesse Liamzon, Head of the Agentic AI Center for Enablement. “We are giving our teams the space to experiment, the tools to build, and the confidence to apply AI in ways that solve real problems. That is how adoption becomes meaningful and how progress becomes sustainable.”

As Globe continues to advance its AI strategy, the company is focused on empowering more teams, building confidence through hands-on experience, and translating curiosity into measurable and scalable impact. With 90 percent adoption and continuing momentum, Globe’s AI journey has progressed beyond potential to practical, everyday use, driving real progress across the organization. PR