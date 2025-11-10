Globe tests satellite connectivity

Globe continues to explore new ways to keep every Filipino connected, wherever they are, by expanding its testing of Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) or satellite-powered mobile services.

Through partnerships with global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite providers, Globe is testing Direct-to-Cellular (D2C) or Satellite-to-Phone (Sat2Phone) technology, which enables ordinary mobile phones to directly connect to deployed satellites without additional equipment.

These ongoing trials reflect Globe’s proactive push to bring next-generation connectivity to remote and hard-to-reach areas, ensuring that even communities beyond the reach of traditional cell towers can stay connected.

Globe has already achieved several milestones in this field, including the first satellite SMS and voice service trials in the Philippines and successful demonstrations of Sat2Phone capabilities. The current round of tests builds on these efforts, now using advanced NTN technology (3GPP Pre-release 17) to prepare for the future rollout of commercial satellite-to-phone services.

Recently, Globe completed a live pilot trial with Lynk Global, marking another step toward making satellite-powered mobile connectivity a reality for Filipinos. The test successfully demonstrated voice call functionality using Lynk’s satellite network showing strong potential for broader deployment in the near term.

“At Globe, innovation is at the heart of what we do,” said Gerhard Tan, Senior Director and Head of Technology Strategy and Innovation. “By exploring satellite-to-phone connectivity, we’re making sure that no Filipino is left behind, especially those in geographically challenged areas where traditional networks are difficult to build. This technology brings us closer to truly universal connectivity.”

Beyond everyday communication, Globe sees NTN technology as a vital tool for disaster response and emergency communications, where quick and reliable connectivity can make a difference in saving lives.

Guided by Alagang Globe, the company continues to invest in innovations that care for people and communities where it builds a more inclusive, resilient, and digitally empowered Philippines.