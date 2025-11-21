Google Pay launches for PH cardholders

Imagine a world where your wallet lives in your phone, and every payment is just a mobile tap away. This November, UnionBank is proud to be one of the first banks to enable Google Pay in the Philippines for its cardholders.

The arrival of Google Pay marks a leap forward in reimagining how Filipinos experience everyday banking. Whether you’re grabbing your morning coffee, dining with family and friends, or doing your grocery run, UnionBank credit cardholders can now pay faster, smarter, and more securely— no physical card required, no card details to type. Just tap with your NFC-enabled Android phone and go, wherever contactless payments are accepted.

“At UnionBank, we’re focused on making life easier for our customers by ensuring digital payments are as seamless and intuitive as possible,” shares Mukul Sukhani, Cards and Consumer Lending Head. “With Google Pay, cardholders now have a safe, convenient way to pay, without needing to even physically bring out their cards. Payments are completed with a tap of their mobile phone.”

“We’re proud to work with UnionBank to bring faster, convenient, and more secure payments to the Philippines. This launch underscores our enduring commitment to accelerating financial inclusion and fueling the next chapter of the Philippines’ dynamic digital economy,” said Prep Palacios, Country Manager, Google Philippines.

This exciting new capability builds on UnionBank’s expanding ecosystem of contactless payment options, including the Tap to Pay feature on the UnionBank Online app. It’s all part of the Bank’s digital-first approach, delivering everyday solutions that blend innovation with convenience and reinforcing UnionBank’s reputation as the country’s digital trailblazer.

Getting started is effortless: simply download and open the Google Wallet app, add your UnionBank Visa Credit Card, and you’re ready to unlock a new way to pay. All your rewards, rebates, and cashback perks remain, all accessible from your mobile device.

Security is paramount. Every Google Pay transaction is protected by advanced encryption and tokenization, keeping your personal and card information private. Combined with UnionBank’s industry-leading security systems, you can enjoy complete peace of mind with every purchase.

“While we prioritize digitalization and integrating technology into our services, the benefit to our customers always remains our top priority,” adds Albert Cuadrante, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer. “Digital, cashless, tap-to-pay payment options help to create experiences that fit seamlessly into our customers’ daily lives. With Google Pay, UnionBank continues to redefine convenience and empower its cardholders to unlock new and better ways to pay.”

Next time you’re at the cashier, in a café, or shopping online, pay with your UnionBank Visa Credit through Google Pay. It’s fast, simple, and secure. With Google Pay and UnionBank, you can live a life unlocked!