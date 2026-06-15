Gov’t agencies boost affordable credit for farmers nationwide

Farmers in irrigated areas nationwide are set to gain wider access to affordable credit and support services as Landbank partners with the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) to boost agricultural productivity and financial inclusion.

Landbank and NIA formalized the collaboration through a memorandum of agreement signed on 11 June 2026 at Landbank Plaza in Manila. The agreement aims to expand financing access, improve farm productivity, and strengthen food security in irrigated communities through coordinated support programs.

Landbank president and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz and NIA administrator Engr. Eduardo Eddie G. Guillen led the signing, with Landbank First Vice President Eden B. Japitana and NIA senior deputy administrator Engr. Robert C. Suguitan as witnesses.

Ortiz said the partnership links irrigation and financing to strengthen farm performance.

“By bringing together irrigation and financing, we align two critical requirements for stronger farm performance,” Ortiz said. “With NIA’s network on the ground and Landbank’s development financing, we can better support farmers as they move forward with greater confidence.”

Under the agreement, NIA will organize eligible farmer groups, including irrigators’ associations, federations, and service cooperatives, while Landbank will provide financing and credit support under its Agrisenso Plus Lending Program.

Guillen said the partnership strengthens support across the agricultural value chain.

“Together, Landbank and NIA are unlocking opportunities to deliver adequate, affordable, accessible, and timely support to farmers,” Guillen said. “By empowering the agricultural value chain, we help drive inclusive growth across the nation.”

Scaling farm financing

Landbank’s Agrisenso Plus program provides concessional loans at 3% annual interest for small farmers, fishers, and agrarian reform beneficiaries.

As of April 2026, Landbank has released ₱3.78 billion in loans under the program, benefiting more than 15,200 borrowers nationwide. The initiative has expanded across key provinces, improving access to formal credit in rural communities.

Both institutions said the partnership supports coordinated efforts to strengthen rural economies, improve food security, and promote inclusive growth, aligned with the government’s UPLIFT framework for livelihoods, food systems, and transport. PR