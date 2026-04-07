Green Lane projects advance ₱6.43-T pipeline

MAKATI CITY — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through the Board of Investments (BOI), reported that projects endorsed under the government’s Green Lane Initiative continue to progress from approvals toward implementation, supporting the Philippines’ growing investment pipeline and priority sectors.

As of March 2026, BOI data show that a total of 244 projects valued at ₱6.43 trillion have been granted Green Lane certification under Executive Order No. 18 since its implementation in February 2023. These projects are largely concentrated in renewable energy, public-private partnership (PPP) infrastructure, water, digital infrastructure, and food security.

Most projects remain in the early stages of development. Around 171 projects worth ₱5.79 trillion are currently in pre-development, reflecting the scale and technical requirements of large investments that involve extensive permitting and coordination across agencies.

At the same time, a number of projects are advancing into implementation. Forty-six projects valued at ₱359.64 billion are now under construction, while eight projects worth ₱6.99 billion are in their pre-operation stage. A total of 19 projects valued at ₱266.85 billion are already operational, particularly in renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and food security.

Trade Secretary and BOI Chair Cristina Roque underscored the importance of accelerating these projects, particularly in addressing supply-side constraints in the energy sector.

“Many of the projects under the Green Lane are in renewable energy and related infrastructure. Accelerating their implementation is important to help address energy supply requirements, stabilize costs, and support continued economic activity. This is why streamlining permitting and improving coordination across agencies remains a priority,” Secretary Roque said.

The continued movement of projects into construction and operation indicates that earlier investment commitments are beginning to translate into actual economic activity, including the generation of employment and the expansion of essential services.

Institutionalized under Executive Order No. 18, the Green Lane Initiative streamlines the processing of permits and clearances for strategic investments through closer coordination among national government agencies and local government units. The mechanism is designed to address bottlenecks and improve the efficiency and predictability of the investment process.

Results show shorter processing times for certain projects. For example, the 100-megawatt Pasuquin Solar Power Project by Nanchao Renewable Energy Corp. received a crucial decision from the Energy Regulatory Commission in just four months, compared to the normal nine-month processing time—less than half the usual duration.

As more projects move through the pipeline, the DTI and BOI expect the Green Lane Initiative to support the timely implementation of investments in key sectors, contributing to job creation, improved infrastructure, more reliable energy supply, and enhanced access to essential services for Filipino communities. PR