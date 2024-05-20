Halal products rakes P25M at IFEX PH

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Halal Industry Development–Program Management Office (HID-PMO) garnered P25 million in actual and under negotiation sales at the recently concluded International Food Expo (IFEX) Philippines, held from May 10-12, 2024 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

DTI Undersecretary Carol Sanchez commended the achievement saying it is important to support this sector of society as it will help in achieving inclusive growth and national development.

“I commend the HID-PMO for their hard work and dedication in uplifting our fast-rising Halal industry. We are optimistic that Halal will continue to prosper if we continue to work together towards our goal of inclusive growth and harmonizing our international efforts," Undersecretary Sanchez said.

With the theme "Salu-salu," this year’s participation of HID-PMO set the stage for 13 companies to showcase a diverse array of Halal-compliant products, spanning from food, beverage, and pharmaceuticals. The pavilion also received 542 inquiries and 239 buyers from locals and foreigners, underscoring the growing demand for Halal products and services.

The Philippine Halal-Friendly Pavilion was well-attended by members of the diplomatic corps such as Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino; Brunei Darussalam Ambassador to the Philippines Megawati Paduka Abdul; members of the Halal Export Board member agencies; industry partners like the PCCI Makati and PCCI Quezon City; and other stakeholders from the Halal certification bodies, academe, and consumer groups.

The success of the IFEX 2024 strengthened the DTI's vision of promoting the Philippines as a Halal-Friendly nation, with the ultimate goal of positioning the country as a Halal hub in the Asia-Pacific region as well as a gateway for economic expansion and access to international markets. PR