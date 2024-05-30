Globe’s Hapag Movement reaches international donors via partnership with UN World Food Programme Globe has partnered with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to open up the Hapag Movement to international donors, launching the collaboration on World Hunger Day to spotlight the lingering hunger problem in the Philippines.

Driving on the positive momentum the Hapag Movement has built over the past two years, this landmark collaboration takes the initiative to the global stage, enabling Globe to rally support from individuals and organizations outside the country.



The partnership is seen to expand the Hapag Movement’s donor reach and amplify its impact. So far, it has helped feed over 95,000 beneficiaries and produced 2,662 livelihood training graduates since its launch in 2022.

The Hapag Movement aims to address involuntary hunger by providing sustainable feeding and livelihood training to vulnerable families, leveraging partnerships to raise funds and reach communities. By joiningforces with the UN World Food Programme, Globe hopes to tap the Filipino diaspora and get support fromother international donors to bring urgent help to the hungry.

"We are privileged to collaborate with the UN World Food Programme, global leader in the fight against hunger and the largest international ally of the Hapag Movement. With their support, we are optimistic about mobilizing the global donor community to tackle the urgent issue of hunger in the Philippines,” said

Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at Globe.



Hunger persists as a critical challenge in the country. According to the latest Social Weather Stations survey, nearly 4 million Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger in the first quarter of 2024. The Philippines also scored 14.8 on the 2023 Global Hunger Index, indicating a "moderate" level of hunger.

“Private sector partnerships are critical in achieving UN Sustainable Development Goal 2: Zero Hunger. Globe’s expansive network will allow us to support more food-insecure Filipinos. We are grateful for Globe's strong commitment to address hunger,” said Dipayan Bhattacharyya, WFP Philippines Country Director ad interim.

Founded in 1961, the UN World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization addressing hunger and promoting food security. With over 23,000 staff in more than 120 countries and territories, WFP provides life-saving food assistance in emergencies and works with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience.

WFP runs the ShareTheMeal initiative founded in 2015, having provided over 226 million meals and garnered 1.6 million supporters across 38 countries, including the Philippines. For as low as Php40 pesos and a few taps on the phone, anyone can provide a nourishing meal to someone in need.

Donations can be made beginning today by visiting the Hapag Movement challenge link on ShareTheMeal. In addition, Globe and GCash customers all around the world will soon be able to donate to ShareTheMeal through the GlobeOne and GCash apps.

WFP also assists Walang Gutom 2027, a nutrition-sensitive program led by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), to address involuntary hunger, and works with the Philippine Government to expand the School-Based Feeding Program. Funds raised through this partnership will be channeled to WFP to support the implementation of school meals and Walang Gutom 2027: Food e-Voucher Program.

“The DSWD welcomes this partnership between Globe and the World Food Programme that will boost our full-scale implementation of the Walang Gutom 2027 Food Stamps Program for the benefit of food poor families,” DSWD Usec. Eduardo Punay.

“Both organizations had significant contributions to the success of the flagship program’s pilot implementation. The Department is glad to again share with Globe and WFP the goal of addressing hunger and malnutrition in our country in pursuit of the Marcos Jr. administration’s whole-of-nation approach in tackling socio-economic problems,” he added.

To learn more about the Hapag Movement, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/sustainability/globe-of-good. PR