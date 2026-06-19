Higher generation charges lift Davao Light power rates

An increase in generation charges, driven by higher Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) prices, pushed up the overall residential rate of Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light) for the billing period from June 11 to July 10, 2026. The adjustment reflects tight power supply conditions caused by simultaneous outages and the derated capacities of several power plants starting last month.

The P1.95-per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) increase raised the rate to P12.30/kWh from P10.35/kWh in the previous billing period.

“Due to the power supply deficits we are experiencing nationwide, we expect high electricity bills beginning this month,” said Fermin Edillon, Davao Light Reputation Enhancement Department head. “This may continue in the next billing months unless there is an easing in generation conditions.”

Davao Light remits generation charges to power suppliers, transmission charges to the grid operator, and government-mandated fees to state agencies. The distribution charge, which has remained unchanged since 2013, goes directly to Davao Light.

“Since rates change monthly, we encourage our customers to continue using electricity mindfully to manage costs better,” Edillon said.

A subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corporation, Davao Light said it aims to give customers clearer visibility on electricity sourcing and pricing. The company said this supports its mission to deliver safe and reliable electric service at the most reasonable cost to the public and businesses it serves. PR