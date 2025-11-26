Holiday offer rewards scan-to-pay users

As the “ber months” push holiday spending into high gear, BDO Pay is giving shoppers a smarter way to manage their budget with a ₱500 cashback for users who reach ₱50,000 in Scan to Pay transactions this season.

The everyday payment app lets users pay directly from their linked credit card or savings account—no cash-ins, no withdrawals, no thick wallets to carry around. BDO Pay aims to make holiday shopping simpler and more secure, whether in-store or online.

Here are three ways BDO Pay helps you shop smarter:

1. Scan to Pay in stores. Pay instantly at malls, boutiques, or bazaars by scanning or showing your QR code. No need for cash or ATM runs, and transactions are faster and safer.

2. Get deals that match your needs. The app highlights exclusive discounts, Buy Now Pay Later options, and ongoing rebates and raffle promos you can join in a few taps.

3. Split the bill with family and friends. For group gifts or shared expenses, just enter the total. BDO Pay automatically divides the amount, tracks who paid, and keeps everything fair down to the last centavo.

Promo period runs from Oct. 15, 2025, to Jan. 15, 2026. Each Scan to Pay transaction worth at least ₱1,000 counts toward the cumulative spend of ₱ 50,000 needed to earn ₱500 cashback.

BDO Pay is available on the App Store, Google Play, and AppGallery. Users simply sign in with their BDO Online credentials to start scanning, sending, and paying. PR