Home Credit hits 12M customers; positions Mindanao as a strong market

As (HCPH) continues to reach milestones in time for its 12th anniversary, the leading consumer finance gears up to strengthen its presence in Mindanao.
Home Credit Chief Sales Officer Puneet Suneja emphasized that the Davao market and Mindanao market continues to contribute to the growth of the company enabling them to reach out to underserved areas.
“It is a fantastic growth market for us. In South Mindanao, we already have a lot of presence there. We consider Davao as one of the strongest regions for Home Credit. Many years back when we were starting in Mindanao, people warned us that it would be challenging but it has become one of our strongest performing areas,” he said.
He added that they are looking at opening more stores and securing more partner stores in Mindanao to further strengthen their presence beyond Metro Manila.
“Mindanao North and North Luzon are two of the areas where we have a strong presence this year. Most rural areas that are traditionally not being serviced are our strongest growth areas and we continue to grow those areas.”
12M Milestone
As of August 2025, HCPH reached a milestone of serving 12 million customers with accessible financial solutions.
Since entering the Philippine market in 2013, Home Credit has become a trusted leader in consumer finance—helping millions of Filipinos access essential goods and services through , cash loans, and digital solutions.
“Reaching 12 million customers is more than just a number—it’s a reflection of the trust Filipinos have placed in us,” said David Minol, Chief Executive Officer of Home Credit Philippines. “We’ve seen a significant increase in new customers compared to last year, driven by the growing demand for inclusive financing and the relevance and attractiveness of our offers.”
At present, Home Credit has disbursed close to Php 500 Billion in total sales across its different credit offerings.
Now available in over 18,000 retail stores nationwide and a mobile app available on both Android and iOS, Home Credit offers a seamless experience – from loan application to account management and payments. Its #ReadytoHelp sales force has grown to 9,000 strong, and its portfolio now includes motorcycles, expanding its reach into mobility financing.
Financing What Matters
As it approaches its 12th year, Home Credit is focused on expanding its digital capabilities, launching customer-first products, and deepening partnerships across industries. But beyond innovation, its mission remains clear: to finance what matters most to Filipinos— whether it’s a first phone, a new appliance for their home or business or a way to get to move around the metro.
At its recent event, Future Focus: Building Tomorrow Together, HCPH revealed that it has financed 2.5 million smartphones since the start of 2024—an average of 5,000 devices per day by August 2025. The company also reported strong growth across other product categories, underscoring how far it has come in just over a decade, evolving from a small retail booth to a nationwide financial partner trusted by millions. PR