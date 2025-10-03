Home Credit hits 12M customers; positions Mindanao as a strong market

As Home Credit Philippines (HCPH) continues to reach milestones in time for its 12th anniversary, the leading consumer finance gears up to strengthen its presence in Mindanao.

Home Credit Chief Sales Officer Puneet Suneja emphasized that the Davao market and Mindanao market continues to contribute to the growth of the company enabling them to reach out to underserved areas.

“It is a fantastic growth market for us. In South Mindanao, we already have a lot of presence there. We consider Davao as one of the strongest regions for Home Credit. Many years back when we were starting in Mindanao, people warned us that it would be challenging but it has become one of our strongest performing areas,” he said.

He added that they are looking at opening more stores and securing more partner stores in Mindanao to further strengthen their presence beyond Metro Manila.

“Mindanao North and North Luzon are two of the areas where we have a strong presence this year. Most rural areas that are traditionally not being serviced are our strongest growth areas and we continue to grow those areas.”