Honor, Nokia ink patent agreement for bigger innovations

GLOBAL tech giants HONOR and Nokia recently signed a new patent cross-license agreement in pursuit of significant inventions in 5G and other cellular technologies.

“We are delighted to have concluded an amicable patent cross-license agreement with HONOR, one of the leading players in the Chinese smartphone market. It is the fourth major litigation-free smartphone agreement that Nokia has concluded over the past twelve months and highlights once again the strength of Nokia’s patent portfolio and decades-long contributions to cellular standards and other technologies,” Nokia Chief Licensing Officer Mobile Devices Susanna Martikainen said.

“As both 5G SEP holder and implementer, HONOR highly respects IP rights and strongly believes that reasonable value of IP is important to the development of mobile industry.

The conclusion of the patent cross-license agreement shows HONOR's commitment on innovation to enable a smart life across all scenarios and all channels, for all people,” HONOR Head of Global Intellectual Property Wenyu Zhou also shared.

It is very recent that HONOR launched an Ultra-Tough smartphone HONOR X9b 5G shadowing the legacy of the classic Nokia 3310. HONOR takes pride in providing solutions to consumers’ everyday dilemma and bridge affordability and quality together. PR