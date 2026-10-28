Indigenous expo opens in Davao

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) is promoting Indigenous wealth management and sustainable economic opportunities through the first Mindanao Indigenous Peoples Trade Expo (MIPTEX 2026), which opened Oct. 26 at Poblacion Market Central in Davao City.

MinDA executive director and Undersecretary Janet M. Lopoz reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to Indigenous communities across Mindanao and highlighted its efforts to promote culturally grounded and inclusive economic development.

“On behalf of the chairperson of the Mindanao Development Authority, Secretary Leo Magno, I express MinDA and the entire MinDA family’s deepest solidarity with all Indigenous peoples and communities across Mindanao. We honor your heritage, we celebrate your achievements, and we reaffirm our commitment to walk alongside you in a partnership that’s culturally grounded and economically empowered,” Lopoz said.

She said MinDA would sustain these efforts through its flagship Strengthening Indigenous Peoples in Mindanao Program (STIP).

The five-day expo, running through Oct. 30, connects Indigenous entrepreneurs, artisans and women-led enterprises with wider commercial markets, helping turn cultural heritage and traditional craftsmanship into sustainable livelihoods.

National Commission on Indigenous Peoples Chairperson Nancy A. Catamco emphasized the importance of giving Indigenous communities greater access to markets while preserving their cultural identity.

“To our partners, I’m grateful for giving us the opportunity so that our artistry and craftsmanship can be shown to the world — that we Indigenous peoples, and the women of Indigenous peoples, are capable in the market,” Catamco said.

“Our artistry and craftsmanship are not a commodity; it is our own identity,” she added.

Catamco also led the recitation of the Pananagutan ng Salinlahi, symbolizing the participants’ shared commitment to Indigenous communities.

Private-sector and development partners also pledged support for community-led economic development.

CAMP Asia Country Director Buyoung Cho highlighted the importance of building on local communities’ strengths, while Alsons Development President and CEO Miguel Rene A. Dominguez pledged continued private-sector support. Dominguez also offered Poblacion Market Central as a regular annual host of the expo.

The launch brought together government officials, diplomats and industry representatives, including New Zealand Ambassador to the Philippines Catherine McIntosh, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative Christopher Bahuet, Davao City Cacao Industry Development Association President Wit Holganza, and BPI Foundation associate director Joy Reniva.

Also present were Manaaki New Zealand alumni leaders, Department of Trade and Industry-Davao Regional Director Romeo Castañaga, and NCIP Region 10 Director Geroncio R. Aguio.

MinDA, NCIP, the New Zealand Embassy, UNDP through its I-LEAD Project, DTI, CAMP Asia, and Alsons Development organized MIPTEX 2026 through a strategic partnership to expand economic opportunities for Indigenous communities. MINDA